University introduces new first-year compass course program

CW / Anna Hathorn The Legends 101 courses for incoming freshmen range in topic from Taylor Swift to scandals in French history.

The University introduced a new course this semester mandatory for first year and transfer students. Legends 101 courses meet once a week and are designed to help incoming freshmen adjust to college life while exploring a diverse range of topics and perspectives.

Each section of Legends 101 is unique and gives students an opportunity to connect with like-minded peers, explore new interests and embark on an exciting path forward. Transfer students take Legends 201, a course tailored towards older students adjusting to campus.

Topics covered include pop culture, history, fitness, mental health, world cultures and more, there is a Legends 101 course for everyone. One course is even dedicated entirely to Taylor Swift’s eras and taught by communication studies professor Sara Hartley.

“Especially on a campus this size, it’s a way to plug in and feel connected. You’ve chosen a specific topic, so you already have that in common, and you have the University’s most creative and excited faculty teaching you,” Hartley said.

Her Legends 101 course, titled “Your Era of Joy: Inspired by Taylor Swift,” focuses on building relationships among peers and instructors, while also teaching fundamental communication skills such as active listening and networking.

While Hartley shares her love for Taylor Swift through her teaching, she focuses primarily on the students’ transition into college over the course content itself. She hopes her students “fall in love with learning,” so they are set on a successful path.

While these courses may not directly align with a student’s career goals, they are instrumental in setting students up for success by building confidence and community in a hands-on learning environment.

Amaya Weakley, a freshman majoring in news media, is taking a Legends 101 course entitled “Gossip and Guillotines,” which is focused on scandals in French history. With two assignments per week, Weakley says the workload is very manageable.

“I’m very excited to dig deeper into learning about French scandals because I love history,” Weakley said.

Other Legends 101 students are gaining practical skills they will carry with them beyond the classroom. Jack Magee, a freshman majoring in neuroscience, is taking “Kitchen Alchemy,” which focuses on the science behind cooking through lecture and discussion-based activities.

“We don’t cook a ton because of the abundance of dining halls and restaurants, but I hope to cook more when I leave dorm life. This class will help me out big time,” Magee said.

Kevin Shaughnessy, instructor of Kitchen Alchemy, enjoys sharing his love for cooking in a fun learning environment different from his more challenging, content-dense organic chemistry classes.

“This is more of a chance to explore something that I enjoy, share that with students and have some interesting conversations,” Shaughnessy said. “It’s a good opportunity for students to have a fun intellectual experience, build a cohort and gain some important skills about how to be successful in college.”

As students navigate their first year at the University, Legends 101 provides more than just an academic foundation. By fostering connection, curiosity and confidence, these courses provide community and valuable skills that extend far beyond the classroom.