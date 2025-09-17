Second ‘Banana Bar Crawl’ to come to Tuscaloosa

The “Banana Bar Crawl” returns to the Strip for a second year from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be bought on the LineLeap app or BananaBarCrawl.com. The stop in Tuscaloosa is part of an 80-college tour across the United States.
Tickets are currently $34.99, which includes the cost of a banana costume and cover at all participating bars.
“One ticket is equal to two covers at the bar. It just makes sense to buy it,” said Nadia Martini, a senior majoring in news media.
There will also be drink specials and exclusive merchandise sold at each bar.
Students expressed their excitement about the Banana Bar Crawl making a second visit to the University.
“It’s super fun, how many times do you get to run around in your college town in a banana costume?” said Giselle Macalluso, a junior majoring in nursing at the University.
“I’m excited to go to whatever bar I want to without having to pay $20 cover for each one,” said Caroline Michelle, a senior majoring in social work. “Wearing a banana costume will make for funny pictures.”
The bars participating in the crawl this year are Rounders, Gallettes, Twelve 25, Innisfree Irish Pub, Houndstooth, The Rabbit Hole, The Booth, The Standard and Bear Trap.
Banana suits can be picked up at Houndstooth on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.