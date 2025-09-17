Clubs of the Capstone: A spotlight on student organizations

CW / Ethan Met The Capstone College of Nursing hosts the CCN Research Society, which connects nursing students with research and volunteer opportunities.

At the Capstone, each college offers its own opportunities for students to explore their academic, professional and recreational interests outside the classroom. These groups provide experiences that range from philosophical debates and professional networking to hands-on mentorship and rocket design. With over 600 organizations on campus, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved.

Barefield College of Arts and Sciences

The Philosophy Club, associated with the Philosophy Department in the College of Arts and Sciences, offers a biweekly forum for open discussion on predetermined topics.

This year, the club plans to focus on nine topics, such as conspiracies, billionaires, happiness and consciousness. The club encourages a conversational atmosphere where members can share their thoughts and opinions after hearing from the presenting officer.

“The only requirement is that you have an opinion,” said Ian Campbell, a senior majoring in neuroscience and the Philosophy Club’s president. “There’s no benefit to you being there if you don’t have an opinion. You can sit in and just listen, but it won’t be as fun.”

Students interested in joining can connect with the club through its GroupMe.

College of Communication and Information Sciences

The College of Communication and Information Sciences is the home to a chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America, the official student organization of the National Public Relations Society of America.

“PRSSA was founded to give students a direct link to the Public Relations Society of America,” said Toni Rebaldo, a doctoral candidate in advertising and public relations and vice president of UA PRSSA. “We give them opportunities to learn more about public relations and connect them with professionals within the public relations space.”

The organization hosts monthly meetings, committee opportunities and workshop events designed to build professional skills. Members gain opportunities for professional networking events, resume building resources, internship information and local and regional conferences.

Students who are interested in joining can find the application on the C&IS engagement portal. The application deadline is Nov. 1.

College of Education

Although not directly affiliated with the College of Education, Al’s Pals Mentorship Program offers education majors hands-on experience by placing them in classroom settings with elementary-aged students across Tuscaloosa.

“Voluntering for Al’s Pals is a great opportunity for education majors because they can see how schools are run and why certain curriculum is being implemented,” said Adleigh Faulkenburg, a senior majoring in human development and political science, and president of Al’s Pals. “They can see what they might want to do in their classroom one day and what kind of teacher they might want to become.”

Al’s Pals is a 10-week long volunteer program where mentors work with students in schools across Tuscaloosa City and County from 3-5 p.m. each afternoon.

Applications for spring 2026 will open in November and can be found through the link in Al’s Pals’ Instagram bio. Further information can be found on the organization’s Instagram and mySource page.

College of Human Environmental Sciences

The Council for Engagement and Outreach is a student-led organization within the College of Human Environmental Sciences that is open to all majors within the college.

The council offers events, meetings and socials. Meetings include information sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, while socials provide a relaxed setting where students can unwind through creative activities.

Students can fill out an interest form to be added to the organization’s GroupMe. To maintain active participation, students are required to attend one event, one meeting and one social per semester.

“Come join us and get involved. You’ll get to meet new people, find out different opportunities we have and develop personally and professionally with us,” said Maddie Daniell, a junior majoring in human development and family studies, and council president.

Capstone College of Nursing

The Capstone College of Nursing offers the CCN Research Society, a student organization dedicated to connecting nursing students with research and service hour opportunities.

The society serves as a bridge between students, professors and researchers in Tuscaloosa, helping members find research opportunities that they can then include in their resume.

“My favorite part of the Research Society is being able to see the different types of research that members are doing, and how they help other students research as well,” said Alli Handley, a sophomore majoring in nursing and president of the research society. “We’re in a smaller environment, so you’re able to connect with professors in the CCN and with students who have the same interests as you.”

Students interested in joining can find membership details, meeting times and location information in the monthly CNN Lower Division newsletter.

Culverhouse College of Business

The Investment Banking Academy is open to all students in the Culverhouse College of Business. The organization specializes in preparing freshmen and sophomores for careers in finance services, particularly in investment banking, equity research sales and training roles.

By targeting underclassmen, IBA aims to equip students with the tools and experience needed when applying for internships. After sophomore year, upperclassmen can assist in leading the program.IBA members gain access to a career development program, including interview preparation, resume workshops and networking opportunities with alumni and industry professionals. Each year, IBA also organizes a trip to New York to meet with top firms to gain exposure to the industry.

“IBA is a really good filter for finding like-minded people,” said Noah Moyer, a junior majoring in finance and accounting and vice president of IBA. “I applied to this group because I thought it would help me find a great job, and over time I learned a lot and met a bunch of nice people that had pretty much the exact same career goals and interests as me, which was a really great outcome.”

Applications are due on Sept. 26, and additional information is available on IBA’s website.

College of Engineering

The Alabama Rocketry Association, affiliated with the College of Engineering and the aerospace engineering department, welcomes students from all majors at UA.

ARA features four rocketry-focused design teams: the experimental team, the liquid rocketry team, the NASA student launch team and the International Rocketry Engineering Competition team. Each team builds upon the work of previous teams to further develop their systems and designs.

Thomas Reichert, a sophomore majoring in aerospace engineering and ARA’s president, encouraged students to stop by the ARA lab in Hardaway Hall, Room 150B.

“We have members in the lab at all times,” Reichert said. “Just knock on our door and come right in. We can get you involved just like that. It’s that easy.”

School of Social Work

The Undergraduate Social Work Organization is associated with the School of Social Work and is tailored toward social work majors and minors.

USWO typically meets once or twice a month, offering professional events such as panels with faculty and staff, as well as more casual events like game nights. Community service events are also in the works within the organization.

“We’re in a smaller field, so it’s important for us to build our community and to help students navigate their undergraduate degree, because it can be very difficult and taxing,” said Reece Helms, a junior majoring in social work and vice president of USWO.