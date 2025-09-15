What changed for Alabama football from Week 2 to Week 3

CW / Shawn Canale Alabama defense celebrates a forced turnover against Wisconsin on Sept. 13, 2025 at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Alabama Crimson Tide earned its second win of the season on Saturday, handling Wisconsin with ease winning 38-14.

Not much changed for Alabama as quarterback Ty Simpson picked up where he left off, passing for 382 yards and four touchdowns, missing just five passes on 29 attempts.

Abandoning the run

Against Louisiana-Monroe, the Crimson Tide ran the ball 36 total times by nine different rushers, who all combined for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

That changed on Saturday, though, as Alabama recorded fewer than 100 rushing yards. There were only 22 rushes by six players who recorded 72 total rushing yards for one touchdown.

There wasn’t as great of a need to run the ball this week, mostly because Simpson’s efficiency through the air lessened the need to utilize the ground game.

The team as a whole was averaging 3.3 yards per carry, which isn’t great, but isn’t too concerning right now. But that will have to improve in the next game against Georgia.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke after the game about the need to improve on the ground.

“I think their ability to be physical exists, and we just gotta continue to work on it,” DeBoer said.

However, it is important to mention that Alabama has been without starting running back Jam Miller due to injury, but should have him back for the trip to Athens.

Wide receiver Ryan Williams

Williams was out against Louisiana-Monroe after sustaining a late-game concussion in Alabama’s Week 1 loss to Florida State, a game in which he didn’t make much impact.

He was finally able to get involved this week against the Badgers, recording his first touchdown reception since Week 11 against Mercer last season. It was also his first game with over 100 receiving yards since Week 4 against Georgia last season.

“I think he’s just hungry to get back out there and do what he does. He missed last week and wanted to be better than what he was in Week 1,” DeBoer said. “So he went back to work, and it was good to see him and Ty [Simpson] connect.”

Williams finished the game with 165 yards and two touchdowns on just five receptions, proving that he’s still one of the best receivers in college football.

Perhaps his best play of the game came on the opening drive of the second half when he followed his blockers on a screen pass and scored a 75-yard touchdown.

Alabama will need to continue to get Williams involved as the season progresses.

Decrease of third down efficiency

There was one area of play that Alabama didn’t excel in: third downs.

The Crimson Tide suffered a decrease in third down efficiency on Saturday, as it went from converting 9/12 against the Warhawks to converting just 2/8.

It obviously didn’t quite affect the outcome of the game, but it could have potentially taken points off the board for Alabama in the end.

The Crimson Tide had an issue with this against Florida State as well, converting just 35% against the Seminoles.

This will be something Alabama will need to work on. If Alabama can’t manage to increase its third down efficiency, then it likely won’t see much success when it comes to Georgia and other SEC games.