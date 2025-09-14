Senate approves FAC budget, introduces ‘SGA Core’ model

CW / Riley Reiske SGA held its Senate meeting on Sept. 11, 2025.

The SGA Senate approved the financial affairs committee budget for the fiscal year, as well as the “SGA Core” model on Thursday.

Carson Pfeiffer, a senator for the Culverhouse College of Business, authored and presented Bill B-05-25 to amend the Code of Laws, and said its goal was to “clean house a little bit” and “license centers a little bit easier.”

Connor Forbes, vice president of financial affairs, added that the bill also improves the funding process and addresses inefficiencies in how the Financial Affairs Committee handles requests, so committees won’t have to bring it to every Senate meeting.

“We’re just going to group the entire FAC budget upfront at the beginning of the year. … We just won’t have to bring it physically to the Senate every single meeting,” Forbes said. “In our minds and in the faculty advisor’s minds, it’s going to be the easiest way to guarantee that all student orgs [get] their funding that they needed in a timely manner.”

The Senate also passed Act A-13-25, which formally approves the FAC budget for the fiscal year, including any rollbacks from the previous year. Both measures passed unanimously.

Representatives from the University’s Camellia Center for Violence Prevention also spoke during the meeting.

Elle Shaaban-Magaña, executive director of the Camellia Center, said its mission has shifted over time but remains focused on students, faculty and staff experiencing interpersonal violence. The center was renamed in May from the Women and Gender Resource Center.

“Our center has gone through lots of transitions and changes to reflect our changing population and areas of focus, but some things have remained the same,” she said. “We want to make sure that we all understand what we’re here to do at the community center.”

Malia Schimminger, assistant director of the Camellia Center, said she joined the center last month and described the work as both immediate crisis response and long-term advocacy.

“It’s super important work,” she said. “These are some of the worst days of these students’ lives, and it makes a difference that they know someone from the university is there to support them.”

Schimminger said the staff responds to calls at all hours, meets survivors at medical facilities and helps arrange accommodations with housing, classes or transportation. She added that not all abuse leaves visible marks.

“You don’t have to have bruises to have suffered abuse,” she said. “Stalking, cyberstalking and emotional abuse are all forms of interpersonal violence.”

Shaaban-Magaña urged the Senate to adopt an advocacy mindset.

“We don’t want to be neutral as a society of folks on our campus,” she said. “Safety and security impact citizenship, and it’s important that we create a safe community of informed citizens.”

Hailey Adams, director of strategic initiatives, also spoke to senators about Hunger Action Month and raising awareness for food insecurity.

“That’s why we all have the orange ribbon, to bring awareness and ensure that people who do feel food insecurity know that we’re trying to take action and ensure that they don’t feel alone,” she said.

Adams encouraged senators to participate in the Hunger Action Month Awareness Tabling on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 12–3 p.m. at the Student Center, where attendees can learn how hunger impacts families across Alabama and how to get involved. SGA members will distribute orange awareness ribbons and informational flyers to promote awareness.

Turning to internal programs, Freddie Nelson, vice president of external affairs, introduced “SGA Core,” a framework built on four words: lead, serve, listen and unite.

He said the model will help senators manage both external outreach and internal projects, assisting them to “come up with initiatives, ideas and legislation for senators to improve the campus.”