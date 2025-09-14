Ryan Williams makes huge impact in return from injury

CW / Shawn Canale Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) celebrates after a play against Wisconsin on Sept.13, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

No. 14 Alabama secured its second consecutive win of the season on Saturday versus Wisconsin in what was wide receiver Ryan Williams’ return to action after sustaining a concussion in a Week 1 loss versus Florida State.

The sophomore standout from Mobile warmed up in full pads last week for the Crimson Tide’s home opening win against Louisiana-Monroe but did not play.

Williams has been criticized in recent weeks after a pedestrian performance versus the Seminoles in which he failed to record 100 receiving yards for the 10th straight game and had multiple drops.

He used the week off as an opportunity to learn from the experience while also providing mentorship for his fellow pass catchers.

“I learned a lot, just being able to observe the defense and not being in the heat of the moment,” Williams said.

He added that he was able to watch film while his teammates were on the field and offered criticism to them when they came back to the sideline. Saying that he was able to be an “extra soft voice” rather than “a coach getting after you.”

After the reset, Williams looked to build confidence in his return versus the Badgers, but he did more than that. The sophomore put together arguably his most impressive performance since he set the world on fire in Week 4 against Georgia last season.

Williams put together an elite statline, hauling in five receptions for 165 yards and a pair of long touchdowns.

His first score occurred on the first play of the second half via a double reverse screen pass that ended up in the hands of Williams, which he took 75 yards to the house behind a convoy of Alabama offensive linemen.

Williams credited the score to the host of linemen blocking down the field for him, especially tackle Kadyn Proctor, who laid a defender out, clearing a lane for Williams to hit.

“Once I caught that ball, it’s a little muggy, a little cloudy, and I see Kadyn clear it out,” he said. “As soon as I see that, I was like, well, it’s time to go… it’s just a blessing to have guys that’re not just playing for themselves.”

His second score came on the very next drive when quarterback Ty Simpson found Williams near the sideline. He then hit a vicious juke and took it to the end zone for six.

“It was good to see him and Ty connect,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

After the big day, Williams noted that there is still room to grow for both himself and the offense. He took responsibility for a dropped touchdown late in the contest and talked about what his team’s offense still has in the tank.

“We’re just getting started. We have a lot of ways we can attack the same exact play,” Williams said. “We’re a very explosive offense. I mean, the proof is in the pudding.”