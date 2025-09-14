Serving up the future: Introducing new women’s tennis players

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama player rewraps her tennis racket before a match.

The Alabama women’s tennis team added four new players to help continue its rise back up the SEC ranks. This year’s team is composed of three returning players, a junior transfer player from North Carolina State University and three new freshmen.

Addison Bowman

Bowman, an out-of-state recruit from Georgia, is a homegrown Southern weapon in women’s tennis.

She is currently ranked the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the state of Georgia. Her success extends far beyond just Georgia, as she has claimed a J60 ITF singles title and was a J100 ITF doubles finalist.

Kristina Paskauskas

Paskauskas, a transfer student from NC State, has already shown significant success at the collegiate level and will hopefully continue this streak at Alabama.

She has proven to be a versatile player, competing at the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 spots in NC State’s 2025 singles lineup. Her ability to play these three spots highlights her diverse skill sets and her ability to adapt based on the team’s needs.

Before playing for NC State, Paskauskas claimed multiple ITF titles, showcasing her professional-level talent as well.

Mary Sidelnyk

Sidelnyk is an internationally seasoned player from Kyiv, Ukraine. While she isn’t considered a “blue-chip” recruit because of her international standing, Sidelnyk has the background of a player who can make an immediate impact in SEC women’s tennis.

She currently holds the ranking of No. 1 junior player in Ukraine, showing her ability to compete on a national scale.

Internationally, Sidelnyk has won several titles at both higher and lower-level tournaments. Most recently in 2024, she claimed the J1000 Stavanger Tournament Singles title in Norway, and in 2023 she was a two-time singles finalist in the J30 Chisinau Biotehnos Series Cup.

“We’re excited to welcome Kristina and Mary to our team this fall,” head coach Jonathan Berhane said. “They will both make significant contributions, and we can’t wait for them to arrive on campus to start working together on the tennis court. I am confident they will represent Alabama with class, both on and off the court.”

Amina Salibayeva

International standout Salibayeva, from Almaty, Kazakhstan, is poised to make an immediate impact as a freshman.

She has shown great success within her country, being ranked No. 4 nationally in Kazakhstan’s 18U division, and being ranked No. 7 in Asia’s 14U division. Salibayeva also holds the 2024 Osaka J60 Championship title in singles.