Tracing the Crimson Tide’s running back success to today

Over the past few decades, Alabama has produced multiple NFL players at the running back position. From greats such as Derrick Henry and Shaun Alexander to rising stars in Jahmyr Gibbs and Najee Harris, Alabama knows how to mold a complete back. Here is a look at the RB rooms over the past five years and how this year’s room projects to be.

2020

In the 2020 season, Alabama hosted a corps that consisted of unanimous All-American Najee Harris and current 49ers RB Brian Robinson Jr.

During the season, Alabama had three RBs average five or more yards per carry. In addition to Harris and Robinson Jr., Alabama had promising depth with freshmen Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams.

Trey Sanders also provided talent as a top 10 overall recruit in the 2019 class according to On3. With the star power and depth stacked in this room, they did their part in surging Alabama to the championship game, highlighted by Harris’s two touchdowns and 178 yard performance.

2021

With the 2021 season commencing, Alabama kept the exact same room apart from the departure of Harris, who got drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Instead of a rushing attack led by Harris, Robinson Jr. took over and averaged similar numbers to Harris, only totaling 130 less yards. Sanders, Williams and McClellan all saw an increase in carries and produced respectable numbers that were complementary to Robinson Jr.

It wasn’t an easy task replacing Doak Walker Award winner Harris, but Alabama displayed impressive continuity in the run game on a team that reached the national championship once again.

2022

Heading into the 2022 season, Alabama leaned more toward a one-two punch with Gibbs handling the ball the most, followed closely by McClellan.

Then-offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien noted that the addition of Gibbs added a lot of talent to the position group as a whole.

“At the running back position, we have a lot of talent,” he said.

Gibbs began to prove that he could be the next great running back for the Crimson Tide, following Harris and Henry. He displayed impressive speed and cutting skills paired with the physical ball handling style of McClellan.

While there was a notable decline in total rushing yards, the depth and roster construction of the room helped lead the offense throughout the playoffs.

2023

Once again, with another great Alabama running back in Gibbs leaving the roster to go to the NFL, the keys were handed over to McClellan and Williams, with the expectation they would lead alongside three new running backs. McClellan was featured slightly more than Williams, but both made a large impact on the team’s offense.

In legendary head coach Nick Saban’s last year, starting quarterback Jalen Milroe took a significant number of carries, limiting the totals among all other running backs. McClellan and Williams both averaged five yards per carry and played their roles to help the team once again reach the playoff.

2024

With Saban gone and a mostly new coaching staff, Alabama football saw a change in carry distributions.

Heading into the season, sophomore running back Justice Haynes had one clear goal for a relatively revamped RB room: “Physical. We want to be finishers, great protectors. We want to be explosive, be the best of the best.”

However, as the season went on, it was clear that there was less focus on RB’s receiving carries. Jalen Milroe led the team in rushing yards at quarterback followed by second-year running backs Jam Miller and Haynes. Miller was the sole running back to have 100 carries, and the Crimson Tide experienced a relatively down year in its running back room.

2025

The Crimson Tide this year projects to feature the run game more than last season, with Jam Miller leading an otherwise completely new running back room. With Miller out so far, Kevin Riley seems to be the premier back followed by Richard Young. Behind those two are transfer Dre Washington and freshman AK Dear.

After the second practice of fall camp, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb provided some insight within the RB room.

“They all have different skillsets,” he said. “Jam is a super smart player, good hands out of the backfield. Really physical, he’s running strong at 220 right now. Good top-end speed. Daniel is your bigger back downhill … Dre Washington who’s really showed up the first few days. I was really impressed with his vision.”

While Grubb’s offense tends to be more spread and pass favored, the running backs project to offer versatility. There is potential for Riley and Dear to be the next great running backs for Alabama.