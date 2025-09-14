Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Evanescence brings Tuscaloosa to life

Zac Butterworth, Assistant Culture Editor
September 14, 2025
CW / Zac Butterworth
Evanescence still delights audiences after twenty years of playing shows.

Evanescence played at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater alongside Holy Wars and Poppy on Thursday. The veteran group has been active for more than 20 years now, and all these years later, they have not lost a beat.

Opener Holy Wars, fronted by singer and guitarist Kat Heller, put on an impressive display. The group’s guitar-driven industrial rock sound was an excellent fit for the show and atmosphere, delivering intense pieces with strong vocals and instrumentation.

“I had never heard of Holy Wars, but they were really cool,” said Abby Traylor, a junior majoring in finance and economics who attended the concert. “She [Heller] really rocked it. She had great stage presence.”

Holy Wars was followed by singer-songwriter Poppy. Poppy’s initial work was primarily as a YouTuber and performance artist before transitioning into pop music and later into heavy metal and industrial rock.

“She was really good,” Traylor said. “I had heard about her a while ago, and she wasn’t what I was expecting, but it was really cool. I loved how she went from really hard-core to really soft. She had a great voice.”

After the strong openers, Evanescence was led by its ultra-talented lead singer Amy Lee. Playing deep into its discography, the group naturally covered its earlier work and biggest hits from “Fallen” but also made time for its latest outputs and recent track “Afterlife,” from the soundtrack of the Netflix series “Devil May Cry.”

Standouts included “Lithium,” one of the group’s later tracks that featured an unusually strong electronic influence for the group, as well as “Call Me When You’re Sober,” an emotional address to an ex-lover off the band’s sophomore album, “The Open Door.”

Standout performances, besides Lee’s excellent vocals, included lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn and drummer Will Hunt — 18-year veterans with the group who showed what years of practice can do for technique.

“It was a great concert. Lots of fun. I really thought it was cool seeing girls in that environment. Typically it’s men fronting metal bands,” said Brendan King, a sophomore majoring in architectural engineering.

Closing with its two biggest hits, “My Immortal” and debut single “Bring Me to Life,” the band finished a stellar set, leaving the crowd on its feet and cheering for more.

“You don’t know how amazing it is and what a privilege it is to see this thing you’ve made go like this and to do something you love so much for 20 years,” Lee said, addressing the crowd. “Here’s to 20 more.”

