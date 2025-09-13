The good, bad and ugly in Alabama’s 38-14 win over Wisconsin

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) catches the snap against Wisconsin on Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL.

For the second week in a row, Alabama looked strong at home as the team dismantled Wisconsin 38-14.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly for the Crimson Tide in the win.

The good

Ty Simpson. It was another week where the Alabama quarterback looked allergic to throwing incompletions.

He completed 24 of 29 passes for 382 yards and four scores. Simpson looked continuously sharp throughout the contest, maneuvering the pocket well and making on-the-money throws against the Badgers defense.

“I just thought that the guys made really good plays today, honestly,” Simpson said. “I just did my job.”

It was the kind of performance that makes fans wonder if Simpson could start making a run at the Heisman award. He will look to continue this momentum into SEC play.

Ryan Williams. The 18-year old star receiver made his return from injury in grand fashion on Saturday and reminded fans how explosive he can be.

Williams caught five passes for 165 yards and two long receiving touchdowns. One was a 75-yard double flea-flicker screen pass that he took all the way to the end zone, and the other was a 41-yard score in which he hit a nasty move to make a man miss and trot into the end zone.

“He was just hungry to get back out there and do what he does,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He missed last week, and wanted to do better than he did in week one. It was good to see him do his thing, because he’s obviously crazy explosive.”

The Simpson to Williams connection looked very strong and will certainly have fans excited for SEC play. The only blemish on the wide receiver’s statline was a touchdown drop in the fourth quarter that would have made his statline even more absurd.

Pass rush. After amassing only one sack in the first two weeks, the Crimson Tide defensive front came alive against Wisconsin.

Four players each sacked Wisconsin quarterback Danny O’Neil once: LT Overton, London Simmons, Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre. It had previously been a struggle to finish the sack, but defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s defense heavily improved on that in this game.

Bray Hubbard. Flashback to a couple of weeks ago, and Hubbard was catching heavy security from many after he had multiple clips where he didn’t appear to hustle whatsoever against Florida State.

But the safety has turned it around since then and had a stellar performance against Wisconsin. Hubbard had five tackles but two big interceptions, both of which flipped the momentum to the Crimson Tide’s side.

It was easy to forget how well Hubbard played last season after his rough early-season performance. But the safety looks to be turning the corner.

The bad

Finishing the game. After a dominant first half and a hot start to the second half, it seemed like the performance for the rest of the game wasn’t as strong as the beginning.

There were drops by Lotzeir Brooks and Williams that left points on the field on third down, there was an absurd kickoff return after a penalty, and there was a blown coverage that led to a deep passing touchdown by Wisconsin in the fourth quarter.

“We started fast today, but we gotta finish stronger,” Williams said. “That’s partially my fault, and I felt that was contagious based on the rest of the game.”

Although the final score was still strongly in Alabama’s favor, it could’ve been even more of a blowout, and the team will look to do a better job of finishing all four quarters.

Run blocking. Although the passing offense was on fire against the Badgers, the run game wasn’t able to consistently get going throughout the game.

The running backs combined for 15 rushed for 45 yards and a measly 3.0 yards per carry. Not only were the consistent gains not there, but the explosive runs weren’t either, as the biggest run was 11 yards.

“There’s certainly an area where we can improve in the run game,” DeBoer said. “It’s execution. That’s probably where it starts.”

For three weeks in a row, the Crimson Tide has failed to be explosive in the run game, besides the late-game touchdown by AK Dear against Louisiana-Monroe’s backups.

The ugly

The kick-return by Wisconsin. It was right after Alabama scored an opening-play 75-yard touchdown to begin the second half, with all the momentum on the Crimson Tide’s side.

But then the team was flagged for a player running into the official, leading to a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff. Then on the kickoff, Wisconsin’s return man returned it 98 yards to the endzone completely untouched, turning it from a potential big-time blowout to a 35-14 score.

“It’s nonsense,” DeBoer said. “We got to take care of those things, because those are things that can kill you in a tight play.”

There were many “ugly” things that happened around this play in an otherwise pretty game, and the Crimson Tide will hope to avoid that kind of sequence moving forward.

But no harm no foul in this game, and the Crimson Tide has a lot of positives heading into the bye week before a crucial SEC opener against Georgia.