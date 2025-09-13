Alabama finishes with first-place runners at Southern Showcase

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama runners compete at the Southern Showcase on Sept. 12, 2025 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Alabama track and field boasted the first-place runner in both the men’s and women’s meets at Jacksonville State’s Southern Showcase Friday morning. Dismus Lokira, the 2024 Men’s SEC Freshman of the Year, finished at the top in the men’s 8,000-meter; Caren Kiplagat, a freshman from Kenya, was first in the women’s 5,000.

The men also finished with the top team placement overall, as their top five finishes totaled up to a score of 32, while second-place Auburn totaled 121. Four of the Crimson Tide’s nine runners finished in the top 10 of all competitors representing a school, and six finished in the top 15. There were 243 overall runners.

On the women’s side, Alabama found less success, placing two runners in the top 10 but having its third-highest finish at 61st; the top five finishes totaled 201. Louisville finished first with a score of 69, but the race was much closer than the men’s, with Mississippi State finishing second with 88.

Men’s 8,000:

Dismus Lokira, sophomore — first place, 23:11.1

Dennis Kipruto, junior — second, 23:20.7

Timothy Kibet, freshman — eighth, 23:34.8

Ezekiel Pitireng, sophomore — 11th, 23:48.4

Nelson Pariken, freshman — 12th, 23:49.1

Carson Burian, graduate student — 15th, 23:51.4

Jackson Harris, junior — 25th, 24:16.6

Evan Trapp, sophomore — 53rd, 24:42.6

Jackson Hogsed, freshman — 64th, 24:51.0

Women’s 5,000:

Caren Kiplagat, freshman — first, 16:18.8

Lilly Walters, senior — eighth, 16:51.6

Meriel Rowland, sophomore — 64th, 17:51.0

Leah Kleekamp, senior — 67th, 17:52.7

Isabelle Sullivan, freshman — 70th, 17:54.4

Autumn Headrick, junior — 86th, 18:03.5

Looking ahead

The next official meet for the Crimson Tide will be Sept. 26 in the Gans Creek Classic at the University of Missouri, where the men will run at 8:15 a.m. and the women at 9.

Before then, however, is an exciting opportunity for both current and former UA athletes at the World Athletics Championships. The championships, which are taking place in Tokyo, will start Sunday and run through Sept. 21. There will be 10 past Crimson Tide competitors and three present ones:

Treneese Hamilton, senior, Dominica — women’s shot put

Doris Lemngole, junior, Kenya — women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase

Samuel Ogazi, junior, Nigeria — men’s 400

A full list of the 13 participants can be found here. Fans looking to watch and support the Alabama athletes at the championships can get an early start for the women’s long jump qualification Saturday at 4:30 a.m. CT. Competitions will be streamed on NBC Sports and Peacock.