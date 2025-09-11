UA students gather to remember 9/11

CW / Shawn Canale UA YAF laid flags for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Twenty-four years ago, Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 lives were taken in the terrorist attacks on the United States. Members of the Young Americans for Freedom, UA Circle K and the University held events on Thursday to honor the victims.

UA YAF held its annual “Never Forget Project,” in which members planted 2,977 U.S. flags on the Quad. Each flag resembles victims who died from the attacks.

“Every year, it means so much more to the community. It’s our way of paying respects to those who lost their lives and those families who are still affected to this day,” said Trenton Buffenbarger, YAF chairman. “It’s always important to remember specific dates throughout history, and you have to keep the memory alive for those who aren’t alive, or else the sacrifice and those lives lost will be forgotten.”

Amelia Lockery, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering, said there was a large memorial in her hometown when she was younger that was“extremely impactful” to her.

“It had all of the names of the victims laid out and what they were doing that day,” she said. “So it’s super important to me to make sure that all those people are recognized and that their deaths don’t go in vain and we as a country are able to honor them and learn from the past.”

Lockery described 9/11 as a “huge injustice done to our country [and] an incredible disservice and dishonor that happened that day.”

Memorial Stair Climb

The memorial climb in Coleman Coliseum, hosted by Alabama Athletics and UAPD, began with a pre-climb ceremony, then a closed climb for the first responders followed by an open climb for the public.

First responders climbed 2,200 steps up and down, the number of steps it would take to climb up the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. The climb was then opened to the public.

“Putting yourself in these types of events lets you understand their pain, at least a little bit of it,” said Eli Anderson, a senior majoring in general business and finance. “In my mind the whole time was ‘it could be worse, it could be way worse.”’

Circle K’s flag memorial

Circle K, a student organization based on service leadership, put out 2,977 red, white and blue flags on the mound of the Crimson Promenade, forming the symbol of the U.S. flag. Each flag had a name of a victim of the attacks written on it to pay tribute to the lives lost that day.