Culture Pick | ‘Caught Stealing’ is a retro caper worth seeing

Courtesy of IMDb “Caught Stealing,” led by Austin Butler, merges violence and a touch of comedy.

Following his critically acclaimed 2022 feature “The Whale,” director Darren Aronofsky made his return to the big screen with “Caught Stealing,” an Austin Butler led action-comedy released in theaters on Aug. 29.

The film stars Butler as Hank Thompson, a former high school baseball player who moved to New York and became a bartender after a tragic accident ruined his chances of playing professionally. When Hank’s punk neighbor Russ, portrayed by Matt Smith, asks Hank to watch his cat, Hank accidentally finds himself as the main target of criminals who are after a stockpile of money Russ was supposed to be monitoring.

As Hank tries to wrap his head around the situation, he’s forced to do everything in his power to protect those he cares about while being threatened by a crooked police officer, members of Russian and Puerto Rican gangs and a set of Jewish hitmen. Set in 1998, the film contains all of the seedy, grungy aesthetics one would connect with the era in New York City.

The film, though violent and often bleak, marks a shift for Aronofsky into a more lighthearted genre of film. Though still infused with the disturbing imagery and situations that have become trademarks of the director, “Caught Stealing” has just enough wit and absurdity to counter its intensity.

The movie thrives off its supporting cast and their ability to balance Butler’s honest portrayal of a jaded Hank and add depth to his progression and journey. Yvonne, Hank’s EMT girlfriend played by Zoë Kravitz, adds an element of humanity and vulnerability to Hank as a character.

Other characters like Russ add a degree of humor to the story and showcase an innocence in Hank that you would think would’ve ceased the moment he was unwillingly pulled into the violent mess of criminals. Despite what Russ has unintentionally gotten Hank involved in and their initial squabble over it, the two share a bond and work as a humorously juxtaposed pair.

In terms of performances and writing, the characters make “Caught Stealing” the epic feature that it is, but that doesn’t mean its vision and sequences are any less stellar.

The most intense scene in “Caught Stealing” comes from the final action sequence where Hank finds himself driving a car with the two Jewish mobsters he’s been forced to team up with to defeat the other criminals who have been targeting him. In a dramatic shot that mirrors the car accident that ended his baseball career and killed his friend, audiences see Hank finally free himself from the situation he was forced into.

This sequence, and many other elements of “Caught Stealing,” showcase the growth Hank has been forced to make over the span of the movie. While audiences can empathize with him being forced into a difficult situation, they can also appreciate the necessary change that happened as a part of it.

“Caught Stealing” is different from your average action comedy in a variety of ways. It’s darker, edgier and deadlier, but it’s also more transformative, as a somewhat depressing meditation on what it takes for someone to grow and forgive themself for the past.