SGA to hold special election for Senate

SGA will hold a special election Sept. 17 to elect senators for the College of Communication and Information Sciences, College of Human Environmental Sciences and the graduate school.
The election comes after Alden Jipson, former C&IS senator, and Hannon Bulger, former HES senator and speaker of the Senate, both resigned from their positions earlier this year.
Voting will be open for students enrolled in the three colleges with open seats on Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on myBama.
The candidates are as follows:
Communication and Information Sciences
Maddie Hardwick
Claire Findley
Human Environmental Sciences
Sam Beall
Justin Kelch
Graduate School
John Patrick Campbell
Eric Gumz