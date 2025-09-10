Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

SGA to hold special election for Senate

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
September 10, 2025
CW / Anna Claire Hathorn
SGA will hold a special election to fill multiple vacant seats in the Senate.

SGA will hold a special election Sept. 17 to elect senators for the College of Communication and Information Sciences, College of Human Environmental Sciences and the graduate school. 

The election comes after Alden Jipson, former C&IS senator, and Hannon Bulger, former HES senator and speaker of the Senate, both resigned from their positions earlier this year. 

Voting will be open for students enrolled in the three colleges with open seats on Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on myBama.

The candidates are as follows:

Communication and Information Sciences

Maddie Hardwick

Claire Findley

Human Environmental Sciences

Sam Beall

Justin Kelch

Graduate School

John Patrick Campbell

Eric Gumz

 

