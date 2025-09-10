TCSO to replace ALEA to provide security for Million Dollar Band

CW / Riley Reiske The Crimsonettes and the Million Dollar Band perform at halftime during the game versus Auburn on November 30, 2024.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will provide security for the Million Dollar Band in the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s place.

ALEA first notified universities in 2023 of its decision to stop escort details for collegiate bands that requested this service.

In a statement, ALEA said the change allows it to “focus on the agency’s core mission” of providing the highest level of service, protection and safety for the motoring public.

“By redeploying personnel to actively patrol Alabama’s roadways, particularly during high-traffic game days, we enhanced public safety, assisted motorists, and provided additional resources for enforcing traffic laws in order to prevent crashes and save lives,” the agency said in a statement provided to WBRC.

Tuscaloosa County Chief of Administration Alex Miles told county commissioners that the University requested at least two deputies but would prefer four. He cited ALEA’s most recent contract when commissioners asked why the state was no longer providing security funding.

“I requested a copy of their 2024 contract and, in February of ’24, they notified the University of Alabama that they needed to focus more on the motoring public and that their resources were such that they could not provide the security detail anymore,” he said.

Ava Grace Johnson, a sophomore majoring in nursing and a member of the Million Dollar Band, said most general members were not aware of the change for this season unless they kept up with the news.

Johnson said she was grateful to the sheriff’s office for stepping in.

“I am thankful for the sheriff’s department for stepping up to provide protection, and I understand ALEA wanting to shift its focus toward enhancing roadway safety during high-traffic game days,” she said.

Johnson also raised safety concerns about the group traveling to and from the stadium.

“I do think it’s important to ensure the safety of those who make these games what they are: the team, cheerleaders, dance, band and majorettes,” she said. “The band alone is made of 400 plus members, and we are in close contact with thousands of people, including rival fans who may be intoxicated or hostile.”

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office requested approval from the county commissioners to provide security for the Million Dollar Band. The University will reimburse each deputy assigned to the band’s security detail at the overtime rate plus vehicle mileage. Tuscaloosa County approved the request.

Johnson said her band directors reemphasized the importance of staying in groups during the past game weekend.

“In years past, there have been instances of band equipment being damaged or members having concerning interactions with football fans,” she said. “One single instrument being damaged by an outsider could be worth thousands of dollars.”

She said the band members’ safety is just as important as the players’.

“Just like the athletes who receive safety escorts, every single collegiate band that performs at nearly every football game deserves that same protection,” she said.