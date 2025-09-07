Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Bama fans left with mixed reviews on new Bryant-Denny Wi-Fi

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
September 7, 2025
CW/ Hannah Grace Mayfield
Students cheer on the Crimson Tide against the ULM Warhawks

The University announced last Wednesday that Bryant-Denny stadium would now have Wi-Fi for all home games this football season. During Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe, students shared their opinions on the quality of the stadium’s Wi-Fi.

Nick Treadway, a junior majoring in news media, had positive reviews of the Wi-Fi, and said he thinks it is “great.”

“Freshman and sophomore year you could always count on not having service in the stadium, so I think it’s great they added Wi-Fi.”

Emma Coley, a junior majoring in psychology, said her service in Bryant-Denny was “much better than last year” with the addition of the new Wi-Fi.

“Everything I’ve sent has gone through instantly,” she said. “I’m very glad, because it used to be very bad.”

While most students said they were happy with the Wi-Fi, others said they weren’t happy with it, or that the quality could be better.

“I can’t log into anything,” said Ethan Trousdale, a first year law student. “I can’t text anybody, can’t talk to anybody.”

Maggie Leach, a senior majoring in news media, said she thinks Wi-Fi in the stadium was a great idea, but that her phone’s cellular data still works better. 

“I think that’s a great resource, especially because we have such a great program,” she said. “But I think we can definitely tell that it is in its infancy right now. There’s a lot of buffering. It’s not as fast as it would be just using my LTE.”

