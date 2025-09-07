Opinion | When trying feels more like failing

CW / Elijah McWhorter Signing up for too many opportunities in college can lead to a lack of attention to just one activity.

Sometimes I feel like while trying to balance one aspect of my life, the others are falling apart.

On the days I am walking back from Gorgas Library after spending hours trying to work out all my responsibilities on campus, I find myself wondering if I genuinely feel happy. When I sit with friends in Lakeside Dining for a meal, I think about whether I am really there or if my mind is somewhere else. In my room, flipping between assignments and anxiety, I think about whether I am making enough time for the people outside my four walls. And when I try to do it all, I feel empty and tired, like no matter what I give, it will never be enough.

My first semester at The University of Alabama, I thought I was soaring to heights I never knew I could reach. In some way, that was true — I joined several clubs, and my grades were above average. The pride I carried in my academics covered the fact that I was cutting myself off from connecting with people.

By my second semester, I tried to fix it. I talked to more people, showed up for more moments and tried to create positivity in every space I could. I thought being social would fix the emptiness, but it didn’t. A void stayed inside me, one I could not fill, no matter how much I gave.

I told myself that feeling would fade — that I would grow into it. But what stayed was the shame of not being enough; not calling home the way I wanted, not checking things off my list, not feeling secure in friendships. I started to see my life as a handful of pieces I kept dropping, one after the other.

As I start my third semester on campus, I still have this tug in my heart that tells me that I am failing. I remember making my schedule deliberately busy so that I wouldn’t have time for anything other than “productive” things. But it is not that easy to cut things off in life. I still have family to keep updated on the happenings of my life, friends who want more from me, clubs outside my academic interests that ask for my contribution and my mind and body that require rest.

All of this makes me realize that the pressure to stay endlessly productive is unsustainable, and that finding balance matters far more than constantly filling my time.

Oftentimes, I catch myself looking for validation from people both near and far from my heart and I let that govern my mind for days. I find myself questioning every single thing I do. I keep reflecting on whether I am a good friend, roommate, daughter, sister, student, writer, partner and a good human being overall.

I know so many of us walk around feeling like we are barely holding ourselves together. We wear smiles in dining halls and classrooms, while inside we are heavy with doubt. We emphasize balance, but a study from Malvern Health found 80% of college students report feeling overwhelmed anyways. We are always ready to jump to negative conclusions before even trying to analyze the situation.

As students, it feels like we always have to be doing something productive. We sign up for so many activities and clubs that it ends up leaving us drained. It’s great to spend time on things we love and to use our time well, but it’s just as important to slow down, give ourselves a break, and remember that the increased stress and anxiety from overloading our plates in college is not worth it.

The truth I am learning is that I cannot be whole for everyone. I cannot fill every role without slipping. The flaw is not in missing a phone call, needing rest or admitting weakness, but in believing that being human means being perfect in the first place.

The people who love me will still love me even if I am late to call. My friends will still care about me even if I need space. My worth will not vanish when I feel weak. The emptiness I feel does not mean I am failing; it means I am still trying. I keep telling myself that talking to people, reminding them of their value and making simple efforts to show that we care is one of the most valuable things one can do.

The lesson I try to hold onto is that being enough has never been about doing it all. It is about showing up in the cracks, in the moments when I think I have nothing left to give and choosing to keep going anyway.