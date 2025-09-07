Culture Pick | ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ is sentimental where it should be scary

Courtesy of Rolling Stone “The Conjuring: Last Rites” merges a character-driven storyline and immersive hauntings to make a great finale to the series.

There aren’t many horror franchises better than “The Conjuring” movies. However, as the series has moved along, it’s lost track of what made the first movies so great, which unfortunately came to a head in the most recent installment, “The Conjuring: Last Rites.”

The film serves as the finale to the franchise, following paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they take on their most personal and terrifying case yet, the 1986 Smurl family haunting.

In terms of positives, it’s still undeniably clear that Ed and Lorraine’s relationship is the beating heart of these movies. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who play Ed and Lorraine respectively, have had an instant on-screen chemistry ever since the first film in 2013, and it’s only grown since then.

In fact, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” is built around their relationship much more than the previous films. Instead of the Warrens being somewhat secondary to the families being haunted, they become the focal point of the movie.

Typically, this would work. On paper, the best part of the franchise becoming the focus of its finale sounds like a great idea. However, the “Conjuring” movies already had a clear formula that worked, and throwing a wrench into it only made the film less enjoyable.

In previous installments, the Warrens aren’t heavily involved until at least 45 minutes to an hour in, leaving the focus on the families being haunted and what leads to them calling the couple for help. However, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” attempts to balance the two from the start, thus making the haunting less immersive and the Warrens’ presence less earned.

Constantly cutting back and forth between the two storylines is particularly jarring in the movie simply because of how different they are. Naturally, one story is about the Smurl family being haunted and growing increasingly terrified in the presence of their home. But on the other side, all that the Warrens do for the first hour of the movie is watch their daughter and her boyfriend get engaged and have a birthday party for Ed.

These two storylines clearly don’t mix well. It sucks the viewer out of the horror elements to cut to a family drama, and vice versa.

It’s also unfortunate that the movie is simply not scary. What made the earlier movies so disturbing was the presence of demons and the journey to find out what they wanted and how to stop them. In “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” the demons don’t really have a motivation, and their only purpose is to move objects around and levitate some things for no reason.

Another thing that contributes to the scare factor being taken away is the tone of the movie. Family drama and horror can sometimes mix well, but in this case, it makes the third act feel like a needlessly elaborate balancing act instead of a purely scary finale.

In the end, it’s clear that putting the bulk of the focus on the Warrens allows for “The Conjuring: Last Rites” to be a more sentimental sendoff, especially for fans of the franchise. While it has its fair share of problems and a lack of identity, it ultimately is the final chapter for these lovable characters, and that’s enough to make it a worthwhile watch.