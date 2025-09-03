U.S. Space Command headquarters to relocate to Alabama

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States Space Command Headquarters would relocate from Colorado to Alabama.

“The U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City,” Trump said in a press conference Tuesday.

The move of Space Command will reverse a decision made by former president Joe Biden to keep the headquarters in Colorado, after Trump previously announced in 2021 that it would move to Huntsville.

After the announcement, both Alabama Democrats and Republicans voiced support for the headquarters to move to Huntsville.

Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama’s 7th Congressional district said that Alabama plays a central role in advancing U.S. dominance in space.

“I have been an outspoken proponent for bringing Space Command to its rightful home in Alabama, and I have repeatedly joined my colleagues in the Alabama delegation—under both Democratic and Republican administrations—to make clear that Huntsville is the best location based on the merits,” Sewell said.

Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville were both in attendance at the press conference on Tuesday.

“Alabama’s world-class aerospace and defense workforce, capabilities, and synergies stand ready to fulfill the mission and strengthen our national security long into the future,” Britt said. “I’m proud that Alabama’s congressional delegation – working tirelessly together on a bipartisan basis – has won this fight on behalf of our great state and America’s national security interests.”

Tuberville called Huntsville the “perfect place” for Space Command Headquarters, adding that he was in support of moving it to whatever place is best for the security of the country.

In his closing remarks, Tuberville implied that he was in support of naming the headquarters after the president.

“We look forward to having the Donald J. Trump Space Command Center in Huntsville, Alabama,” he said.

John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama GOP, called the decision by Trump a “tremendous victory for the state of Alabama,” adding that the U.S. Air Force and Inspector General identified Redstone Arsenal as the “most cost-effective and strategically best location.”

“Alabama has long been at the heart of America’s aerospace and defense industries, and we are proud to continue that tradition of service to our nation,” Wahl said. “I could not be prouder of the people of Huntsville, and of our state’s role in protecting the freedoms we hold dear.”

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement on Tuesday following Trump’s announcement.

Ivey said that after the director of defense began planning for the new military branch, Space Force, Alabama then started to prepare Huntsville to become home to the headquarters.

“As I have said all along, there is no better place to locate Space Command Headquarters than in Huntsville, Alabama,” Ivey said. “Today, the facts prevailed, and it is official: Space Command Headquarters is coming to Sweet Home Alabama.”