Gilman scholarship opens doors for low-income UA students to study abroad

CW / Shawn Canale The Gilman Scholarship program provides qualifying students with funding for study abroad programs.

Depending on the program, studying abroad can cost between $5,000 to $30,000, making study abroad an expensive endeavor, but Alabama’s strong involvement in the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship helps Pell Grant recipients turn those opportunities into reality.

“I would not have studied abroad without the help of the Gilman Scholarship,” said Bailey Barry, a junior studying chemical engineering. “From the obvious financial help, to even connecting me with the US embassy in Denmark, the Gilman program fully opened the door to the opportunity of studying abroad, something that I never believed would be in the cards for me.”

The Gilman scholarship program provides students qualifying for Pell Grants with anywhere from $3,500 to $8,000 for study abroad, including faculty-led, affiliate, exchange and internship programs. While Gilman scholarships may not cover the entire cost of a program, low-income students rely on any money that can help them truly take advantage of experiences.

“Scholarships are necessary for me to attend school at all, so without the Gilman, I would be in a much worse financial situation,” said Andra Allen, a junior majoring in social work. “Truthfully I would have made it work for an opportunity like this one but receiving the Gilman meant I could focus my efforts on the other aspects of going abroad and focus on my studies.”

Donovan Nguyen, a senior majoring in management information systems, said the scholarship “lifted a lot of financial stress” and allowed him to focus on his experience studying abroad in South Korea.

“The Gilman Scholarship honestly made it possible for me to study abroad, but living abroad comes with other challenges, whether that is language barriers, cultural differences, or even figuring out simple daily things like transportation,” Nguyen said. “Each situation has taught me to be patient with myself and adjust. Being here forced me to handle new experiences head-on, and I learned how to keep moving forward even when things felt uncertain.”

The University of Alabama provides support during the application process, naming Gilman Scholars with every cycle. In last year’s spring cycle alone, the State Department named 10 UA students as Gilman Scholars, with even more being named in the previous fall cycle.

In the Education Abroad Office, there is a Gilman Scholarship Apply Hour every Friday at 1:30 p.m. in 142 B.B. Comer Hall, or via Zoom at the same time, until the application closes in March. This workshop is open to inform students of the application process as well as help students edit and write their application responses.

“As a social work major and a minor in psychology, human behaviors and social norms are very interesting to me,” Allen said. “I can research pretty much anything about social norms in other countries, but actually getting to experience it first hand and for a whole month at that was really cool to learn.”

While programs are built to enhance one’s education, personal development goes hand in hand with living and learning in a foreign country. After his experience, Nguyen expressed gratitude for the experience, claiming it made him more confident and independent.

Study abroad opportunities also extend beyond the major and into both cultural and personal development opportunities.

“The biggest surprise for me during my time in Denmark was just how happy their country is. I knew that the area around Scandinavia was typically rated the happiest in the world, but I did not fully know what that would actually look like being there,” said Barry. “Being able to have conversations with Danes such as small business owners was such a privilege, and it really put into perspective just how different the culture, specifically the work culture, is in Europe compared to America.”

The Gilman International Scholarship program gave these the opportunities to leave the country for the first time. “Without it, I would have struggled to afford the costs, and the idea of going overseas might have stayed just a dream,” Nguyen said. “It made me realize that opportunities like this are achievable for me too, and not something out of reach.”