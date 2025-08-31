The good, bad and ugly in Alabama’s shocking loss to FSU

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer prepares to take the field ahead of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Florida state on August 30, 2025 at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Alabama football had a less-than-ideal start to the season on Saturday, getting upset by unranked Florida State and dashing any hopes of an undefeated season.

Here is the first good, the bad and the ugly of the season for the Crimson Tide — and spoilers, there’s a lot of ugly — in the shocking loss to the Seminoles.

The good

Germie Bernard. In a heap of embarrassing performances, Bernard’s outing was one of the lone bright spots.

The senior wide receiver hauled in eight catches for 146 yards, both career highs, and had the longest play of the day for the Alabama offense on a 37-yard catch-and-run. His strong connection with new starting quarterback Ty Simpson was a welcome sight to see for Alabama fans.

Bernard picked right up where he left off last season and is starting to make a case not just as the best wide receiver on this Alabama team but one of the best in the SEC.

The first touchdown drive. Calling the Crimson Tide’s first drive of the season a beauty might be an understatement, as the offense marched down the field on a 16-play 75-yard drive that took up 8:50 of game time.

The rushing attack in particular was a welcome sight to see as Alabama amassed 55 rushing yards on the first drive, compared to just 32 the rest of the game. Simpson looked strong as well, completing passes and scrambling for first downs, and capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Josh Cuevas.

It was everything fans wanted to see in the first drive of a game, as the Crimson Tide seemingly made a statement out of the gate. It also makes what happened the rest of the game that much more puzzling.

The bad

Ryan Williams. Not to add insult to injury, as the star wide receiver ended up leaving the game with a concussion, but Williams wasn’t having his best day before the unfortunate ending.

He did have five receptions for 30 yards, but he also had three costly drops in the game. It just looked like it wasn’t his day, as he was seen limping throughout the second half as well. Williams will look to get back on track whenever he does return from injury.

Simpson when pressured. All things considered, the quarterback’s performance was one of the smallest reasons why the final score ended up the way it was, but Simpson will have to do a better job of operating when under pressure.

According to Pro Football Focus, Simpson completed just three of his 14 passes when facing pressure, compared to going 20 of 29 when he had a clean pocket — a stark difference. He looked hesitant at times when dealing with pressure and generally didn’t deliver balls accurately enough.

“He’s gotta just trust his reads and just cut it loose sometimes. Just let it fly,” DeBoer said. “He can make the throws. Just let it fly, and throw on rhythm, throw on time. There might have been a time or two where they got in his face a little quick. That’s gonna happen. That’s football.”

Simpson also needs to do a better job of operating outside the pocket and working off-script. During a crucial 4th and 7 for the Alabama offense, Simpson scrambled outside the pocket and seemingly had a free lane to the first down, but instead threw a last-second, inaccurate pass to Williams, which resulted in a turnover on downs.

The ugly

Discipline issues. This is one that Alabama fans were really hoping could get fixed after it has seemingly plagued the team in every big away game the past few seasons.

But the issues once again lingered. On Florida State’s first drive of the game, the Crimson Tide defense seemingly forced a three-and-out, but cornerback Domani Jackson was called for a holding penalty, extending the drive and resulting in a Seminoles touchdown.

“We gave them life. We gave them hope and confidence in the first half there,” DeBoer said.

Jackson would again be the culprit of another frustrating penalty in the third quarter as Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos had scrambled for a first down and was out of bounds, but Jackson shoved the quarterback, which resulted in a free 15 yards for the Seminoles offense.

It appeared the Alabama defense didn’t learn its lesson the first two times, even on the drive after Alabama scored a touchdown to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. After the Crimson Tide defense stopped Castellanos on second down to force third-and-long and potentially get the ball back, James Smith hit Castellanos after he was already on the ground, which resulted in a personal foul and a first down and later led to a touchdown.

Time and time again, the Crimson Tide seems to get in its own way when it comes to these road games, and a serious attitude shift is needed if the team wants to win the SEC.

Offensive line performance. The Crimson Tide’s O-line unit gave up 14 pressures in the game, an ugly showing from what was expected to be one of the best in the country.

The tackles in particular were dreadful, as pre-season All-American starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor gave up six pressures, the highest number in the country, and right tackle Wilkin Formby gave up four. Simpson will need more time in the backfield moving forward into SEC play.

Overall defensive effort. Castellanos had made headlines for his previous comments against Alabama, and some of the Crimson Tide’s defensive leaders responded, saying “disrespect will be addressed.” Anything but that happened.

Alabama seemingly couldn’t stop Florida State on the ground, as the Seminoles rushed for a whopping 230 yards on the ground. Castellanos, in particular, was effective on the ground as he chipped in 78 rushing yards.

A large part of the underwhelming defensive effort was poor tackling, as the Crimson Tide missed 14 tackles. The linebacking corps specifically struggled to tackle anyone, especially Castellanos, as eight of the 14 missed tackles came from Alabama’s starting linebackers.

“We’ve just got to be better,” linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “I can’t say it’s practice or anything like that. We’ve just got to put the surface area of our body onto a defender, bring him down and find a way to get him to the ground.”

But a bigger issue might be the Crimson Tide’s lack of physicality and effort that was on display in this game. A lot of the time it seemed like the unit was a step behind or not going full-sprint, and safety Bray Hubbard — who is a team captain — has gone viral on social media for seemingly not hustling whatsoever during a play.

Whatever the issues are with the defense, whether it’s scheme, culture or performance, it needs to be fixed. Otherwise, Alabama might be in for a world of pain when SEC play comes around, especially against speedy quarterbacks in South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers and Auburn’s Jackson Arnold.