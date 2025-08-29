Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

How Thomas Castellanos’ trash talk will affect FSU matchup with Alabama

Hudson Caddell, Contributing Writer
August 29, 2025
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos (#1) played for Boston College before transferring.
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos (#1) played for Boston College before transferring.

If there was a single phrase to fully describe Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos, it would probably be “overflowing confidence.”

Castellanos has been excellent at times in his career, scoring a team high 48 total touchdowns in two seasons with Boston College; however, the lows were evident when Castellanos was benched in favor of backup Grayson James last season.

When he arrived in Tallahassee, it was clear that Florida State was down as a program. Last season dissolved  quickly following back-to-back losses to Georgia Tech and Castellanos’ Boston College Eagles that it’d be a shock if everyone was enthusiastic. Nevertheless, it was not difficult for Castellanos to see the talent on the roster.

“I dreamed of playing against Alabama,” Castellanos told On3 in a recent interview, “They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”

These words sent a shock wave through college football, grabbing the attention of Alabama fans and players alike. Even South Carolina Heisman-contending quarterback LaNorris Sellers had thoughts on Castellanos’ stance.

“Alabama’s still Alabama to me,” Sellers said. “Obviously, they have a new coaching staff and all that, but that’s still SEC ball.”

Castellanos doubled down on those comments during fall camp, throwing a quiet jab at the Crimson Tide’s defense while hyping up his own defensive unit: “our defense is the hardest I’ll see all year.”

The Seminoles quarterback later clarified that he meant “no disrespect” toward Alabama in his statements. 

When asked about Castellanos’ comments at July’s SEC Media Days, Crimson Tide veteran defensive lineman Tim Keenan III had one simple statement. “Disrespect will be addressed.”

