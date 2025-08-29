Trash talk and transfers: Alabama and Florida State’s mini-rivalry

CW / Sarah Munzenmaier Alabama football will face FSU on Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida.

No. 8 Alabama’s faceoff against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday will be the first time the teams have met since 2017. The programs have had an active relationship since then, however, going beyond head-to-head bouts on the field.

The Crimson Tide’s 24-7 win in 2017 wasn’t flashy but was nonetheless resounding, and in the ensuing half-decade, there was essentially no notable interaction between the teams. Alabama continued its run of success in what turned out to be the late stages of the Nick Saban era, winning championships in 2017 and 2020. In Tallahassee, the Seminoles failed to have a winning season until 2022.

That year, the third under former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell, FSU went 10-3 and finished No. 11 in the final AP poll. Cracking the Top 25 that season marked the first time the team had done so since the preseason ranking in 2018-19.

Norvell’s squad followed up that back-on-the-scene campaign with its best year since the highly successful tenure of former quarterback Jameis Winston. Florida State finished the regular season 12-0 and beat No. 15 Louisville to take home the ACC championship.

Then entered Alabama, which was itself having a successful, albeit hard-earned, year in 2023.

The Crimson Tide had fought its way through a tough regular season after an early loss to Texas. Heading into the SEC championship game against No. 1 Georgia, Alabama found itself at No. 8, a precarious position for a playoff hopeful.

Despite being nearly a touchdown underdog, Saban’s team — which turned out to be his last in Tuscaloosa — pulled out a 27-24 upset victory, setting the stage for a chaotic and controversial process when the College Football Playoff bracket was announced the following Sunday morning. FSU was undefeated but had lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to injury, and its wins since the injury were underwhelming; Alabama had rattled off an undefeated conference record and was hot off beating a team that had won 27 consecutive games.

After a tense late night and early morning for both teams, the playoff selection committee ultimately chose to bump Alabama into the top four and leave the Seminoles out. There were conflicting views on the decision, but FSU supporters and staff were incensed. Fans were understandably bitter towards the Crimson Tide despite none of the ordeal taking place on the field.

Off-the-field relations continued in the offseason. Amid the tumult of Saban’s retirement, five players transferred from Tuscaloosa to Tallahassee, including receiver Malik Benson and running back Roydell Williams, the latter of whom was coming off a 560-yard, five-touchdown season.

Matt Baker of The Tampa Bay Times called it a “raid on Alabama’s roster,” saying that although the group wasn’t as top-heavy as the Alabama transfers at schools like Texas and Ohio State, “no team has signed more players from the Tide’s diaspora than the Seminoles.”

It wasn’t just because of Saban — only linebacker Shawn Murphy transferred after his former head coach’s retirement. Without the obvious motivation of Saban’s departure, four players had decided they were better suited with the Seminoles than with the Crimson Tide. FSU’s turnaround under Norvell was a major attraction.

Fans could have taken a mini-rivalry of sorts from the playoff polemics and the transfer poaching, and it would’ve created a heightened atmosphere if both teams had more success heading into the 2025 opening-week game. However, neither team matched their prior year; Alabama went 9-4, a cataclysmic downturn by the standards Saban created, and Florida State went 2-10, becoming one of the worst teams in the Power Four.

With both teams focusing inwardly, the tension of 2023 seemed far in the past. Then FSU transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos rekindled the flame.

“They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me,” Castellanos said this summer in an ON3 interview about the opening matchup. He later said he could’ve worded that statement differently but that the sentiment was the same.

His confidence sparked clapback from players both current and former, and it provides bulletin board material for the Crimson Tide going into Saturday’s game.

Alabama-Florida State hasn’t seen quite enough conflict yet to be declared a true rivalry, and amid the off-the-field matters the past couple of years, the teams haven’t competed where it truly matters. This weekend provides an opportunity for just that — and if the game is competitive enough, Alabama fans could potentially see the arrival of a new interconference enemy.