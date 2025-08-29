Ryan Grubb vs. Gus Malzahn: Comparing the minds behind Alabama and Florida State’s offenses

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb during spring practice.

Two first-year offensive coordinators will battle in Tallahassee on Saturday as No. 8 Alabama takes on Florida State. The two coordinators operate their offenses in different ways.

Ryan Grubb

Grubb enters his first season at Alabama after a short one-season stint with the Seattle Seahawks. He brings in a modern pro-style offense, similar to the air raid offense that Hal Mumme and Mike Leach created at Iowa Wesleyan and Leach later popularized at Texas Tech and Washington State.

Grubb has spent the majority of his coaching career on head coach Kalen DeBoer’s staff. He was DeBoer’s offensive coordinator at Sioux Falls in 2009, at Fresno State from 2020 to 2021 and most recently at Washington from 2022 to 2023.

At Washington in 2023, Grubb’s offense produced a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The team also boasted two receivers with over 1,000 receiving yards, Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, and a running back who also eclipsed the 1,000-yard threshold on the ground in Dillon Johnson.

Like last season, the Crimson Tide will use pre-snap motion to confuse defenses.

The Crimson Tide is expected to get the ball to wide receivers more this year, given Grubb’s pass-heavy approach and track record. The offense was mostly reliant on the legs of former quarterback Jalen Milroe in 2024.

DeBoer praised his receivers last season for being “unselfish,” as the team’s offensive style evolved into doing “whatever it took to win,” potentially alluding to a weakness in the passing game that hampered Alabama’s offense.

While starting quarterback Ty Simpson is a true dual-threat at quarterback, having rushed for 862 yards and 11 touchdowns in his high school senior season, he is not expected to be tasked with using his legs in the way Milroe was last season.

“You’re better off with your starter being able to throw the football in this offense than run it,” Grubb said. “We’ll certainly look for those opportunities because Ty is a good runner. We’ll make sure we have things for him, but taking care of him, making sure he’s upright, is important.”

Grubb is an aggressive play-caller, throwing the ball on 64.1% of first downs this past season with the Seahawks in 2024.

Gus Malzahn

Malzahn begins his tenure as the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator with an opening-weekend battle against a familiar foe. Malzahn was the head coach of Auburn from 2013 to 2020, beating the Crimson Tide three times during his tenure, each of which was an upset at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Malzahn is tasked with rejuvenating an offense that struggled in a 2-10 season last year. His offense operates best with a dual-threat under center, most notably in 2010 with Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton and in 2013 with Nick Marshall, who each rushed for over 1,000 yards and were responsible for double-digit passing and rushing touchdowns.

In 2025, he will have a familiar face at quarterback in former UCF and Boston College quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who spent one season in Orlando with Malzahn. Castellanos brings dual-threat capabilities, having accounted for 5,116 total yards, 33 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in his college career thus far.

Malzahn’s offensive scheme is a spread option, and his play-calling philosophy mainly consists of hurry-up and run-pass-option concepts. His scheme derives from some concepts of the Wing-T offense, a precursor to the modern shotgun formation.

“We’re gonna play fast,” Malzahn said at his introductory press conference. “We’re gonna run the ball downhill and throw the ball vertically.”

His most successful teams at Auburn relied heavily on the run game, with two Auburn running backs, Tre Mason and Kerryon Johnson, winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Fans should expect Malzahn to get former Alabama running back Roydell Williams several carries against the Crimson Tide.

Legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban complimented Malzahn in 2022 at SEC Media Days. Saban called him “a great coach” and “great play-caller,” and added that Malzahn “has made a significant impact on the game of college football” throughout his coaching career.

No. 8 Alabama will begin the 2025 season facing off against Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday. The game is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and can be streamed on ABC.