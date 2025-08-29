Alabama vs. Florida State matchup, player preview

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) prepares for the next play against South Carolina in Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 12, 2024.

After a long-anticipated wait, No. 8 Alabama will face Florida State this Saturday in Tallahassee. Here are the key matchups and players to watch as the Crimson Tide takes on a revamped Seminoles team.

Alabama’s experienced defensive line vs. FSU’s new offensive line

Florida State lost eight offensive linemen from last season, forcing head coach Mike Norvell to rely heavily on the transfer portal to rebuild the unit.

FSU is projected to start four offensive linemen who will be incoming transfers from other schools. While that comes with experience, Alabama’s defensive line returns key starters in Tim Keenan III, LT Overton and James Smith, who will look to control the line of scrimmage and exploit a Florida State line that has yet to play in an official game together.

Coaching and schemes

Both teams will debut new coordinators and schemes that could significantly impact the game. FSU brought in new coordinators on both sides of the ball in Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator, and Tony White, defensive coordinator.

Malzahn coached Thomas Castellanos at UCF and previously worked with Norvell at Tulsa. He brings a run-first offense built around heavy motion rates, 11 personnel and run, pass options. His system is designed to simplify reads for Castellanos by allowing him to focus often on one read and running multiple variations of inside zone.

On the defensive side, Tony White will implement a 3-3-5 scheme paired with a 3-3 stack. This look features double-mug alignments from linebackers to confuse quarterbacks, with linebackers dropping into zone coverage on passing downs. Safeties are also brought closer to the line of scrimmage to help defend crossing routes. However, this aggressive style can leave the defense vulnerable to explosive plays.

Alabama is also introducing changes, with Ryan Grubb taking over as offensive coordinator and Kane Wommack returning for his second year as defensive coordinator. Offensively, the Crimson Tide is expected to feature a more aggressive attack with screens, pre-snap motion and crossing routes. Defensively, Wommack shifted away from Nick Saban’s traditional 3-4 base last season, switching to a 4-2-5 alignment that creates more opportunities for hybrid players both on the line and in the box.

Alabama’s wide receivers vs. FSU’s secondary

One of the most compelling matchups to watch will be Alabama’s receivers against FSU’s secondary. Standout playmakers Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton will test the Seminoles’ defensive backs Jeremiah Wilson, Earl Little Jr. and Shyheim Brown nearly every snap.

Alabama boasts critical depth at wide receiver, while Florida State features a secondary with talent and depth beyond its projected starters, setting up an exciting battle on the perimeter.

“I think it’s probably one of the best receiving corps in the country,” Norvell said, adding that there are “some very talented players that will align all over the place.”

Ty Simpson vs. Thomas Castellanos

One of the most anticipated matchups will be between quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Thomas Castellanos, who will look to set a new era for their programs.

Simpson has patiently waited for his opportunity to lead the Alabama offense and now has the chance to showcase the progress he has made over the past few years. He is a dual threat quarterback who can stay in the pocket and deliver his passes with precision, but also take off and run the ball when the situation becomes murky. With his arm talent, he is capable of making difficult throws, and Alabama’s offensive line should help alleviate the pressure on him.

Ahead of the matchup, Grubb told Simpson to, “Just go let it loose.”

Castellanos will be familiar with a system he’s played in before under Malzahn, and he will look to make an impact in the air and on the ground as a dual-threat quarterback. He will have options to throw to, surrounded by playmakers such as Squirrel White, Jayvan Boggs, and Tae’Shaun Gelsey.

Alabama’s RB room

With Jam Miller expected to miss at least three games, Alabama’s running backs are a unit to closely evaluate in this matchup. Richard Young is expected to take the bulk of carries in a committee with sophomore Daniel Hill and transfer Dre Washington. In a room where Alabama has had numerous successful predecessors, such as Derrick Henry and Najee Harris, the Crimson Tide will rely on this trio to set itself apart and open more opportunities for the passing game.