Injury update for Alabama football heading into Week 1

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) runs down the field against Vanderbilt.

Week 1 is finally here, as Alabama football will take on Florida State Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Here is the latest update on the injury front for the Crimson Tide.

Jam Miller, running back

The senior suffered an upper-body injury during Alabama’s second scrimmage of fall camp. Although not originally seen to be serious, it was later reported that Miller will miss the first week and potentially longer.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed this in a press release, stating he went in for a procedure the night after the scrimmage. DeBoer later told ESPN that he expects the running back to miss the first three games but be back after the bye week in the SEC opener against Georgia.

“Having that bye week, I feel good that he will be back out there,” DeBoer said.

It’s unclear yet who will step up in Miller’s place at the starting running back position. DeBoer recently said he is looking for someone to separate themselves from the pack, and the most likely scenario will be multiple players, such as Richard Young and Dre Washington, splitting reps at the position.

Tim Keenan III, defensive tackle

One of the centerpieces of Alabama’s defense will not be available for Saturday’s game, according to On3. He may miss multiple games after suffering a lower-body injury during Tuesday’s practice, which required him to undergo tightrope surgery.

Before the On3 report that Keenan was expected to miss multiple weeks, DeBoer mentioned during Wednesday’s media availability that Keenan would “probably not” be full-go for the game, but was still in the early stages of figuring out the injury.

But for the time being, Keenan will be out of action for the foreseeable future, though he is expected to return at some point this season.

Jaeden Roberts, guard

Alabama’s starter at right guard has been held out of practice and scrimmages the past two weeks after suffering a concussion.

Roberts’ status for Saturday’s game seems to be up in the air, as DeBoer said he is still working through the concussion protocol but appears to be progressing. If Roberts cannot play, the Crimson Tide is expected to turn to Geno VanDeMark at the position.

“We’ve referred to him as a Swiss army knife guy, so he’s really valuable to us,” DeBoer said of VanDeMark. “So you feel like you don’t skip a beat.”

James Smith, defensive end

Smith dealt with an injury for most of fall camp, enough to hold him out of both scrimmages.

But he appears to be all set for the trip to Tallahassee, with DeBoer saying that Smith has practiced recently and will be ready to go.

“We got him back out there on the field the other day. He looked fresh,” Wommack said. “He’s such a havoc-style player, right? He can create and generate a lot of havoc in the backfield, which is something I’m excited about in how we’re going to utilize him in that role.”

Deontae Lawson, linebacker

After suffering a torn ACL that cut his season short in 2024, Lawson missed all of spring practice and was limited in the early part of fall camp.

But Lawson has progressed well from his injury, seemingly being ahead of the rehab process every step of the way, and will be all systems go for Week 1 against the Seminoles.

“He’s kind of stayed ahead of every marker that we’ve had for him,” Wommack said.