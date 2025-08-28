How UA professors spent their summer breaks

CW / Clara Kee University of Alabama professors spend their summers at conferences, workshops and on vacation.

It’s easy to think of professors as only existing from August to May, as that’s essentially the only time that students see them. But in those forgotten summer months, UA professors were still very busy.

Joseph Angelillo, a professor in the history department, started off his summer with a much-needed break.

“The first thing I did was take a couple of weeks off,” he said. “While I genuinely believe that academic work is the greatest job on earth, faculty are under immense stress around finals season. A break was needed. I spent a week in my hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.”

After his break, Angelillo began work on researching and writing for his book.

“This project, my first book, is about Black jury service during the Reconstruction era. For historians, a published book represents the pinnacle, and a high-quality first book is crucial for career success.”

Angelillo’s research ended up taking him out of the state, sending him to Georgia to look at historical records.

“I took a ten-day research trip to Atlanta to consult federal court records in the National Archives,” he said. “This consisted of reading archival documents for hours at a time, which can be both monotonous and somewhat dirty.”

Back in Alabama, Angelillo turned his attention to the upcoming fall semester.

“I spent much of the rest of the summer preparing for this semester’s classes,” he said. “As with working on the book, this requires lots of reading and writing, as the job is basically the same. Whether writing a book or a lecture, you need to tell a story that people want to hear. When you walk away from a successful lecture, all that summer prep becomes fully worthwhile.”

Deborah Anderson, an assistant professor in the Honors College, had a summer filled with activities that took her all around the world.

“I went to Orange Beach with friends, did a lot of yoga and running, as well as trying something new — I took my first golf lesson and played the Par 3 with my husband,” she said. “I also traveled to the United Kingdom to visit some of my closest friends from grad school and my co-authors.”

Anderson also traveled abroad to attend numerous events, one of which took place in Denmark.

“I attended the Academy of Management Conference in Copenhagen,” Anderson said. “I co-organized two professional development workshop sessions, had a meeting with the outgoing and incoming executive director of the conference, in addition to the usual conference activities and catching up with friends and collaborators.”

Finally, Anderson put the finishing touches on some personal projects that she had been working on.

“I finalized proofs for a couple projects, including a volume I co-edited on Algorithmic Organizing coming out later this year,” she said.

Brandon Harris, an assistant journalism and creative media professor, had a similar summer, traveling around the country to attend numerous different conferences.

“I had a busy and productive summer filled with conferences, vacation and more,” Harris said. “In June, I attended the Esports Trade Association’s ‘Esports Next’ conference in Dallas. Then a few weeks later, I was hosting the ‘Toxic Masculinity as a Threat to Media Industries’ preconference at the International Communication Association Conference in Denver.”

After returning home, Harris continued work on a number of articles that are close to completion.

“I revised a few journal articles that should be published this fall,” he said. “I also submitted a new article for review and worked on an upcoming book project.”

Anthony Willing, an English instructor, started out his summer with a break before diving into more professional opportunities.

“I went back to my hometown in Georgia as soon as the semester ended to see my family and old friends,” he said. “Then in June, I went to Cleveland to participate in the Advanced Placement exam grading session, which was a wonderful opportunity to connect with some of my colleagues at other institutions.”

Willing dedicated the rest of his summer to preparing for his fall semester of classes.

“I wrote up some of my research, drafted my syllabi with course readings and scheduled my first meetings,” Willing said. “ It’s hard to believe how quickly the summer went by, but I am very excited for a new academic year.”