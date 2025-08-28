DaShawn Jones set for final season at Alabama

CW File Alabama defensive back DaShawn Jones(#7) prepares for a play against Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Back in May 2024, defensive back DaShawn Jones was ready to take on a bigger challenge after spending his first three years at Wake Forest.

Having started in his last two seasons with the Demon Deacons, he had plenty of potential suitors in the transfer portal.

Even in the wake of legendary head coach Nick Saban’s retirement, Jones opted to commit to the Crimson Tide and be a part of Kalen DeBoer’s first team in Tuscaloosa. Looking back on his decision a year and a half later, it’s one Jones hasn’t regretted at all.

“I’m really appreciative of me coming here. It’s been an amazing journey ever since I’ve been here,” Jones said. “Alabama loves me, and I love them back.”

Positioned to potentially start at the “Husky” position on Alabama’s 2025 defense, Jones looks primed for a big year in his final season with Alabama.

But it wasn’t always easy for Jones, as he dealt with some natural learning curves moving from a mid-tier ACC program to a top-of-the-line SEC school. Jones also dealt with another challenge: his first experience of the “southern heat,” which took him a while to get adjusted to.

“My first couple of days here, it was very tough,” Jones said. “But it was a smooth transition, and I feel like I got better as time went on.”

Jones attributed his smooth transition to his new defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist. He credited the coach for helping make things much easier and referred to him as a father figure.

“He taught me a lot, coming from the ACC to the SEC,” Jones said. “For that transition to happen smoothly, I can’t thank him enough.”

Although not a starter, Jones was still a solid contributor in his first year with the Crimson Tide in 2024, playing in all 13 games and totaling 23 tackles, 2.5 for loss, half a sack and a pair of pass breakups. He also earned the start at the “Husky” position in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan after the previous starter, DeVonta Smith, entered the transfer portal.

Jones impressed a couple of different times in 2024, as he was named a defense (skill) player of the week by the Alabama coaching staff after performing well against LSU, and had a forced fumble against Mercer.

One personal memorable moment from his first season at Alabama was his first time experiencing the “Walk of Champions,” which he called an “incredible moment” that stuck with him.

“Me coming from Wake Forest, I didn’t see as many fans,” Jones said. “But seeing all the fans in that first ride to Bryant-Denny, you can’t beat that.”

Outside of the gridiron, Jones said he loves gaming with his teammates and calls himself the best gamer on the team, though he praised safety Keon Sabb’s skills.

“Spending time with your dog and playing on the game, you can’t beat that,” Jones said.

Jones has spent most of the offseason studying tape, specifically from guys who made it to the NFL. He also sought advice from his former Wake Forest teammate and best friend Caelen Carson, who is currently a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Just focusing on those two things has kinda helped me improve my game way better,” Jones said.

Jones dealt with an unspecified injury and sat out most of spring practice, but he has come back strong in fall camp, according to defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, as he looks to secure a starting spot at the “Husky” position.

“He’s taken some great strides,” Wommack said.

Now entering his final season of college football, Jones is ready for one last ride with his teammates and is looking to be a big part of a successful Alabama defense in 2025.

“I’m excited, man. This is my last one,” Jones said. “I’m just honored to be around my guys again. It’s truly been a journey.”

