Doordash partners with University for gameday discounts

DoorDash has partnered with the University to provide Tuscaloosa customers with gameday discounts on Saturdays this football season.
Under the new DoorDash Streaks program, customers will receive discounts that increase in percentage the more Saturdays they order. The new feature officially launched Saturday and will end Nov. 15.
- 1 order = 30% off a future order (up to $20 off)
- 3 orders = 40% off a future order (up to $25 off)
- 5 orders = 50% off a future order (up to $25 off)
- 7 orders = 60% off a future order (up to $25 off)
- 9 orders = 70% off a future order (up to $25 off)
- 11 orders = 80% off a future order (up to $30 off) plus $100 in bonus DoorDash credits.
“As DoorDash becomes an essential part of everyday life, college football is the next frontier to deepen our connections with fans on gameday whether they’re at a tailgate, at home or in a dorm,” said Gina Igwe, vice president of consumer marketing at DoorDash.
DoorDash’s partnership is in collaboration with Learfield, the exclusive multimedia rightsholder for the Crimson Tide, announcing a national tailgate tour that will bring a DoorDash fan zone to the LSU vs. Alabama game on Nov. 8.
Additionally, DashPass members will get exclusive access to the DashPass Express Lane in Tuscaloosa, a priority line that expedites entry into Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“This is our most integrated football campaign yet, with in-app rewards through DoorDash Streaks, on-campus activations, and NIL-led content featuring players and iconic mascots from some of the biggest schools in the game,” Igwe said.