Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Doordash partners with University for gameday discounts

John Weinstein, News Editor
August 24, 2025
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
DashPass members

DoorDash has partnered with the University to provide Tuscaloosa customers with gameday discounts on Saturdays this football season.

Under the new DoorDash Streaks program, customers will receive discounts that increase in percentage the more Saturdays they order. The new feature officially launched Saturday and will end Nov. 15.

  • 1 order = 30% off a future order (up to $20 off)
  • 3 orders = 40% off a future order (up to $25 off)
  • 5 orders = 50% off a future order (up to $25 off)
  • 7 orders = 60% off a future order (up to $25 off)
  • 9 orders = 70% off a future order (up to $25 off)
  • 11 orders = 80% off a future order (up to $30 off) plus $100 in bonus DoorDash credits.

“As DoorDash becomes an essential part of everyday life, college football is the next frontier to deepen our connections with fans on gameday whether they’re at a tailgate, at home or in a dorm,” said Gina Igwe, vice president of consumer marketing at DoorDash.

DoorDash’s partnership is in collaboration with Learfield, the exclusive multimedia rightsholder for the Crimson Tide, announcing a national tailgate tour that will bring a DoorDash fan zone to the LSU vs. Alabama game on Nov. 8.

Additionally, DashPass members will get exclusive access to the DashPass Express Lane in Tuscaloosa, a priority line that expedites entry into Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“This is our most integrated football campaign yet, with in-app rewards through DoorDash Streaks, on-campus activations, and NIL-led content featuring players and iconic mascots from some of the biggest schools in the game,” Igwe said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Students gather in the quad to learn about on-campus clubs during Get On Board Day.
Get On Board Day to be held next Thursday
Students walk by the Student Center.
UA adds two restaurants, Lakeside gaming and entertainment area
Patrick Means, current inmate at Tuscaloosa County Jail
Inmate dies after altercation in Tuscaloosa County Jail
Tuscaloosa is a beautiful place to be over the summer.
Walt Maddox proposes Tuscaloosa 2026 fiscal budget
City honors civil rights leader with Linton Barbershop Plaza groundbreaking
City honors civil rights leader with Linton Barbershop Plaza groundbreaking
Tuscaloosa city, school system sue Alabama Department of Revenue
Tuscaloosa city, school system sue Alabama Department of Revenue