Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Walt Maddox proposes Tuscaloosa 2026 fiscal budget

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
August 24, 2025
CW / Sarah Munzenmaier
Tuscaloosa is a beautiful place to be over the summer.

Walt Maddox, mayor of Tuscaloosa presented the proposed city budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the city of Tuscaloosa City Council Finance Committee last Tuesday. The nearly $240 million proposed budget is an approximately $63.2 million decrease from the budget adopted in 2025.

The 2026 proposal includes $208.3 million in general fund spending, along with $31.4 million for the Elevate Tuscaloosa fund. Public safety will receive $82,821,013, contributing to 5% raises for public safety employees, and 4.5% for non-public ones. According to the proposal, $1 out of every $5 from Elevate Tuscaloosa goes directly to public safety employees

“Public safety remains our top priority, as evidenced by the fact that 40% of this proposed budget is dedicated to protecting our community,” Maddox said.

Education will also receive $7,119,774, continuing the trend of funding K-12 and Pre-K learning in the city.. The proposal funds $765,000 for dual enrollment scholarships, $394,157 for Tuscaloosa Pre-K initiative, $297,669 for Summer Learning Academies and $556,973 for Tuscaloosa City Schools Athletic Excellence Fund.

The proposed budget projects $155,357,000 in revenue sources for the year, a $6,136,000 increase from the 2025 fiscal budget. 44% of the revenue is projected to come from sales and use taxes.

“I’m also very proud of the work we’ve done to avoid budget cuts while navigating the challenges posed by the limited growth of our sales tax revenue due to the Simplified Sellers Use Tax,” Maddox said. “Thanks to our AAA credit rating, conservative budgeting practices and strong reserve levels, we are able to continue moving Tuscaloosa forward.”

Earlier this month, the city of Tuscaloosa and TCS filed a lawsuit against the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue on the basis of companies with a physical presence in the state participating in the Simplified Sellers Use Tax Program. The program is only supposed to be used  by companies without physical presence in the state, who must be exempt from collecting traditional state or local sales taxes.

$196,207 will also be allocated from the River District fund for the Saban Center to hire an operations facilities director accountant.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
City honors civil rights leader with Linton Barbershop Plaza groundbreaking
City honors civil rights leader with Linton Barbershop Plaza groundbreaking
Tuscaloosa city, school system sue Alabama Department of Revenue
Tuscaloosa city, school system sue Alabama Department of Revenue
The Children's Hands-On Museum will close in August of 2026 and reopen as IGNITE at the Saban Center.
Children’s Hands-On Museum to close, reopen as IGNITE
The SGA is hosting a supply drive this week for Hurricane Helene victims.
SGA Speaker of the Senate resigns
SGA's 114th administration has several goals in mind during their term.
SGA to hold special election for Senate seats following resignations
The first day of a preliminary hearing in a lawsuit challenging Senate Bill 129 was held in the Hugo L. Black U.S. Courthouse in Birmingham Wednesday.
Federal judge declines to pause Senate Bill 129 amid lawsuit, Gov. Ivey dismissed from case