Walt Maddox proposes Tuscaloosa 2026 fiscal budget

Walt Maddox, mayor of Tuscaloosa presented the proposed city budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the city of Tuscaloosa City Council Finance Committee last Tuesday. The nearly $240 million proposed budget is an approximately $63.2 million decrease from the budget adopted in 2025.

The 2026 proposal includes $208.3 million in general fund spending, along with $31.4 million for the Elevate Tuscaloosa fund. Public safety will receive $82,821,013, contributing to 5% raises for public safety employees, and 4.5% for non-public ones. According to the proposal, $1 out of every $5 from Elevate Tuscaloosa goes directly to public safety employees

“Public safety remains our top priority, as evidenced by the fact that 40% of this proposed budget is dedicated to protecting our community,” Maddox said.

Education will also receive $7,119,774, continuing the trend of funding K-12 and Pre-K learning in the city.. The proposal funds $765,000 for dual enrollment scholarships, $394,157 for Tuscaloosa Pre-K initiative, $297,669 for Summer Learning Academies and $556,973 for Tuscaloosa City Schools Athletic Excellence Fund.

The proposed budget projects $155,357,000 in revenue sources for the year, a $6,136,000 increase from the 2025 fiscal budget. 44% of the revenue is projected to come from sales and use taxes.

“I’m also very proud of the work we’ve done to avoid budget cuts while navigating the challenges posed by the limited growth of our sales tax revenue due to the Simplified Sellers Use Tax,” Maddox said. “Thanks to our AAA credit rating, conservative budgeting practices and strong reserve levels, we are able to continue moving Tuscaloosa forward.”

Earlier this month, the city of Tuscaloosa and TCS filed a lawsuit against the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue on the basis of companies with a physical presence in the state participating in the Simplified Sellers Use Tax Program. The program is only supposed to be used by companies without physical presence in the state, who must be exempt from collecting traditional state or local sales taxes.

$196,207 will also be allocated from the River District fund for the Saban Center to hire an operations facilities director accountant.