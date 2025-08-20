Football walk-on Graham Roten given full scholarship

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama Football grants a walk-on player a full scholarship.

Alabama football awarded a full scholarship to walk-on offensive lineman Graham Roten on Friday.

The announcement was posted on X by Yea Alabama, the school’s NIL collective. Roten became the first Crimson Tide walk-on to be awarded the newly created 68 Ventures Scholarship, which the program developed in partnership with the Alabama-based development and investment company of the same name.

Earned, not given. Congratulations to Graham Roten on being awarded a full scholarship!

Your passion and energy for this program inspire us every single day. Big thanks to @68Ventures for your incredible support. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/HOCXM2GZ9h — Yea Alabama (@yea_ala) August 15, 2025

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and 68 Ventures founder and chairman Nathan Cox presented the scholarship to Roten in front of the team. The scholarship will be given to a senior walk-on annually.

“I know this has been on Nathan’s heart here for quite a while,” DeBoer said. “We’ve been talking about this and swapping emails. He’s put a lot into what he wanted in this ‘scholarship,’ we’re going to call it.”

Cox was once a walk-on at Alabama and credited his success in life to his time with the program. He also praised Roten during the announcement.

“Graham is a much better athlete than I ever was,” Cox said. “Hearing his coaches talk about who he is as a person, his love for the program and his academic performance makes him the perfect selection.”

Cox was impressed with Roten before he was selected as the scholarship recipient, having met him at a spring practice. Roten was the only player who approached Cox during practice.

“He’s going to be glad he said hello,” Cox told DeBoer.

Roten is entering his fifth season at Alabama and has appeared in three career games for the Crimson Tide. He was named a scout team offensive player of the week after the team’s 2024 season opener against Western Kentucky.

With the phasing out of walk-ons likely to continue following the approval of roster limits in the House vs. NCAA settlement, the 68 Ventures Scholarship represents a unique course of action that other schools also may take to cover financial expenses for walk-on players in the future.