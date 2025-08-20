Alabama men’s golf ready to swing big in 2025-26 season

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Mens Golf competed in the NCAA Regional on May 13, 2025.

Men’s golf season is right around the corner, teeing off Sept. 8. Here is everything Crimson Tide fans need to know about the two-time national champions for the 2025-26 season.

Head coach Jay Seawell will be leading the charge once again in his 22nd year at the helm for the Crimson Tide. Seawell coached two national championship teams in 2013 and 2014 and helped develop some of the top talent on the PGA Tour: two-time major champion Justin Thomas, the No. 5 golfer in the world; 21-year-old phenom Nick Dunlap, who already has two wins on the PGA Tour; and Davis Riley, the 74th-ranked golfer in the world.

The Crimson Tide will tee it up in nine regular-season events, four in fall 2025 and five in spring 2026, as well as the SEC Championship. The team could play in the NCAA Regionals, and if everything goes its way, the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The first event, the Folds of Honor Collegiate, will be from Sept. 8-10 in Grand Haven, Michigan, and will be aired on the Golf Channel. Last year at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, the Crimson Tide took home the team title, led by former UA golfer Dominic Clemons, who took home the individual title, putting together a 9-under-par tournament.

The Crimson Tide will end September with two more events. The first will be from Sept. 19-21 at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois for the Fighting Illini Invitational, where the team placed 12th last year. The second event will be from Sept. 29-30 in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Ben Hogan Collegiate, where the Crimson Tide tied for eighth place last year.

Alabama will finish off the first half of the season in Saucier, Mississippi, for the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, an event the team did not compete in last season.

The spring season will kick off from Feb. 16-18 at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City, Florida, where the Crimson Tide finished in second place last year, led by Jones Free and Jonathan Griz, who tied for second place individually, both shooting 7-under-par.

The Crimson Tide will then have three events in the month of March. The first event will be The Hayt, which will take place from March 7-9 in Ponte Vedra, Florida. The team finished in third place last season at the famous TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course and had to deal with 30 mph winds. Alabama was led by Griz, who tied for fourth at 5-under-par, and Free, who tied for sixth, carding a 4-under-par.

“Today we played in very difficult conditions with winds blowing 30 miles per hour,” Seawell said after the competition. “And to be honest, we didn’t handle it well. It affected us, and that’s exactly what we have to learn to overcome for us to take that next step.”

The second event in March will be the Linger Longer Invitational from March 20-22 in Eatonton, Georgia. The Crimson Tide finished as runners-up last year, led by Connor Brown, who finished in second place individually with a 9-under-par over 54 holes.

“I thought this was another good tournament for us, and our guys played well the whole week,” Seawell said at the time. “There were only two teams in the entire 16-team field to shoot under par in all three rounds, and we were one of them.”

The final event of March and the second-to-last tournament of the regular season will be the Maridoe Intercollegiate, in Carrollton, Texas, from March 30-31. Last season, the Crimson Tide finished in fourth place, led by top 15 finishes from Nick Gross in 10th, Free in 14th, and Griz in 15th.

“This was a tough course and we were in tough conditions, but I wanted to take our guys out of their comfort zone,” Seawell said. “The conditions were certainly a challenge, but I thought we could have competed better, which was certainly disappointing.”

The final event of the regular season will be the Mossy Oak Collegiate in West Point, Mississippi, from April 13-14, an event the Crimson Tide did not participate in last season.

Following the regular season, the Crimson Tide will compete in the SEC Championship April 22-26, where the team finished tied for seventh last season, led by a tie for 16th place finish from Free shooting 4-under-par.

The 2025-26 season also marks the first full season using Alabama’s new state-of-the-art $47 million facility, which was finished at the end of 2024. These facilities should help drastically in recruiting and getting the Crimson Tide golfers to the next level.

“This is designed for our players to learn to reach their peak performance,” Seawell said. “It’s essential for them to compete at the highest level every day.”

The full roster for the 2025-26 campaign will include:

Connor Brown, Graduate Student

Michael Crocker, Sophomore

Jonathan Griz, Senior

Nick Gross, Sophomore

Andrew Hinson, Freshman

William Jennings, Sophomore

Brycen Jones, Freshman

Jack Mitchell, Junior

Luke Powell, Freshman

Tristin Wisener, Junior