Tuscaloosa city, school system sue Alabama Department of Revenue

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
August 20, 2025
City of Tuscaloosa

The City of Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa City Schools filed a lawsuit against the commissioner, Vernon Barnett, of the Alabama Department of Revenue Aug. 12.

They are suing on the basis of companies with a physical presence in the state participating in the Simplified Sellers Use Tax Program. The program is only supposed by companies without physical presence, who must be exempt from collecting traditional state or local sales taxes.

Walt Maddox, mayor of Tuscaloosa, said that SSUT, a system for sales tax for sellers without a physical location in Alabama, “takes revenue generated in our community and sends it elsewhere.”

“For nearly a decade, we have proposed legislative changes and attempted to work with the Alabama Department of Revenue to make regulatory updates to fix SSUT,” he said. “Despite our repeated efforts, our concerns remain unaddressed, leaving us no choice but to take legal action.”

With the SSUT system, online retailers charge an 8% sales tax at checkout, then send the money to the state.

“When online sales taxes paid by our community are sent elsewhere, our schools lose the very resources that help them excel,” said Mike Daria, superintendent of the Tuscaloosa City Schools. “Local dollars should stay local—supporting our educators, strengthening our classrooms, and ensuring our schools continue to make strong progress for our children.”

According to AL.com, a spokesperson for the state Department of Revenue said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

