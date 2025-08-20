Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Children’s Hands-On Museum to close, reopen as IGNITE

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
August 20, 2025
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
The Children’s Hands-On Museum will close in August of 2026 and reopen as IGNITE at the Saban Center.

The Children’s Hands-On Museum will close on August 1, 2026 and will transition into IGNITE at the Saban Center. The museum will launch a year-long campaign titled “Celebrating 40 Years of CHOM’s History” highlighting the museum’s impact on Tuscaloosa. 

IGNITE, a space in the Saban Center will feature several state-of-the-art STEAM learning environments.

“Since 1986, CHOM has been the iconic place in Tuscaloosa for children to have hands-on experiences, grow, and play,” said board chair Liz Obradovich. “We’ve been given an incredible opportunity to move to the Saban Center and rebrand as IGNITE. It is now time to announce that we will be closing CHOM, and I could not be more excited about our future.”

The CHOM has been a part of Tuscaloosa since 1986, where it opened at Smith Hall before it relocated to downtown in 1988. The idea for the museum was sparked when Helene Warner Hibbard toured several children’s museums in the 1970s. 

“My mom, Mary Louise Armstrong, loved CHOM and wanted to leave a legacy in my dad’s name, Cliff Armstrong,”said Pat Patton, past CHOM president and board member. “When CHOM was searching for a new home she offered to purchase the building to give CHOM a permanent location and she loved coming to visit and see all the children playing.My grandkids also loved playing and learning at CHOM. We are happy that this has been a wonderful children’s museum for many years.” 

The museum will remain open while it transitions this year. A public celebration will be announced at a later date. ​​

