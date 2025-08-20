Amid Jam Miller injury, four potential replacements stand out

CW/ Riley Reiske Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) scores a touchdown against USF at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sept. 7,2024.

Starting running back Jam Miller sustained an upper-body injury during the team’s scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Kalen DeBoer said in a press release.

He said that the team’s feature back went in for a procedure on Saturday evening and that he should “recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined.”

College football analyst Josh Pate weighed in on the situation and said that he expects Miller to return by the time the team begins SEC-play versus Georgia in Athens on Sept. 27.

“It definitely sucks losing a great player like Jam, but I’m confident in any running back,” veteran offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor said. “We have really good running backs and I’m confident in whoever’s back there.”

In Miller’s absence, the Crimson Tide will look to replace his production with a committee of running backs featuring Richard Young, Daniel Hill, Dre Washington and Kevin Riley.

Richard Young

As a redshirt sophomore, Young brings the most returning experience to Alabama’s backfield. He rushed for 146 yards on 27 carries last season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

The former 4-star recruit has shown flashes of being the future of the running back room throughout limited regular season action, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb commented on his improved blocking this offseason.

“Rich has been super physical,” Grubb said. “He’s done a great job and he works really really hard to become a better player out of the backfield.”

Daniel Hill

Hill, whose role will increase greatly with Miller’s injury, has been called a standout player in camp for his pass protection.

The true sophomore had 20 attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown in six games played last season.

“Daniel Hill’s done a good job providing a lot of protection,” Grubb said. “I think he’s gotten a lot better at that.”

Dre Washington

Washington, a redshirt senior, transferred to Alabama this past offseason after rushing for 478 yards and five touchdowns last fall.

“Dre has great vision running the football,” Grubb said. “He improves every day still and takes some of the pass protection responsibilities.”

Kevin Riley

An Alabama native and former 4-star recruit, Riley has recently started making an impact at camp according to Grubb and will look to take advantage of the opportunity to carve out a role in this loaded running back room.

“Kevin Riley started to show up a little bit,” Grubb said. “He’s a guy that has really nice vision, not as big a back as the other guys, but runs very physical.”