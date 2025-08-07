Saban Center breaks ground, expected to open in 2027

Nearly six years after the project was announced, the Saban Center broke ground Wednesday morning.

Expected to be completed in 2027, the center is described on its official website as a “first-of-its-kind STEM and the Arts campus where education, experience and innovation meet” located in the River District of Tuscaloosa on the former site of the Tuscaloosa News building.

Gov. Kay Ivey, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former Alabama football coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry Saban, attended the groundbreaking ceremony at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

“As an educator, I have always believed that when you invest in children, you’re investing in the future,” Terry Saban said. “The Saban Center is a dream Nick and I have had for many years and we are so proud to see this vision finally coming to life. The Tuscaloosa community and the State of Alabama means so much to our family and I can’t wait to create a place where children can learn and grow.”

In June, the Tuscaloosa City Council awarded a $74 million contract to Stone Building, LLC for the Saban Center’s construction. The center will house the State of Alabama STEM Hub, the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre and IGNITE, formerly the Children’s Hands-On Museum.

“From day one, a top priority of my administration has been giving every child in Alabama the tools they need to succeed,” Ivey said. “I’m proud to stand with the Saban family as we invest in the next generation of Alabama leaders.”

Last week, the Saban Center announced a “significant partnership” with the Poarch Creek Indians, the only federally recognized tribe in the state of Alabama. During the ceremony, the tribe announced a $5 million donation to the Saban Center.

“The Saban Center will create lasting opportunities for generations of young Alabamians and their families,” said Stephanie A. Bryan, tribal chair and CEO of the Poarch Creek Indians. “The mission of the Saban Center closely aligns with our tribe’s values and hopes for the future, and we are honored to be able to contribute financially to this visionary project.”