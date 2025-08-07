Tuscaloosa City Council orders demolition of unsafe home, celebrates Farmers Market Week

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council took a moment to recognize the team behind the city’s popular farmers market, authorized the demolition of a dilapidated house and approved a settlement payment related to a cracked windshield.

City marks Farmers Market Week with recognitio

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox issued a proclamation Tuesday recognizing Aug. 3–9, 2025, National Farmers Market Week and honoring the team behind the Tuscaloosa River Market.

Alexis Clark, who leads the city’s Arts and Entertainment team, told the council the venue draws about 3,000 people each Saturday to its weekly farmers markets, with 68 vendors offering produce, handmade goods and other items.

She also highlighted the market’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) acceptance and Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides qualifying customers up to $40 in additional credit to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Clark said the market draws the “entire cross-section of the city,” each week, including “University students to citizens from every district” who come to enjoy the market.

“This team is responsible for presenting 235 plus events a year, including the 52 farmers markets that happens every Saturday,” she said. “We are there with bells on at 5:30 [a.m.] to open all the garage doors for everybody, but it’s a pleasure to serve the city.”

Council votes to demolish 26th Avenue home

The council voted to demolish a dilapidated structure at 2214 26th Ave. following a public hearing where property owner Katheria Taylor spoke.

Taylor said her father had initially planned to fix the property but was unable to do so.

“The majority of things to fix this property is inside the house,” she said. “We were going to try to salvage it, but things came in place where it didn’t happen… So, I just need to know what it is that y’all need me to do because it’s all new to me.”

Councilor Raevan Howard, who represents District 2 where the property is located, said demolition would not happen immediately and that Taylor would have time to remove personal items or hire a contractor to tear down the house herself.

Howard also said the structure has long been a source of neighborhood complaints.

“It has, I think, 49 code violations and it has been a constant request from the community to have it demolished,” she said. “But our condemnation process takes some time mainly because of legalities. … I would like for us just to move forward with the demolition.”

City to pay $314 after rock from mower cracks windshield

The council approved a $314 settlement payment to Jacqueline Russell, whose windshield was struck and cracked by a rock on June 17 while city crews were mowing near the Interstate 359 exit ramp and 15th Street.

The payment will come from the city’s general fund and was processed through the city attorney’s office.