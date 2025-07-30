5 weeks until football season: Best Alabama players to wear No. 5

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (#5) plays against South Carolina on Oct. 12, 2024 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

As July turns into August, it now marks just five weeks until Alabama football returns to center stage, meaning it is time to look at the best players in the program’s history to don the No. 5.

Cyrus Jones, 2012-2015, defensive back

From Baltimore, Maryland, Jones was a multi-position player in high school, playing cornerback, wide receiver and running back.

He started off his career in Tuscaloosa as a wide receiver, notching four catches for 52 yards in his freshman campaign. Jones then moved to cornerback in 2013 and saw more playing time, playing in 11 games and starting in five, recording 25 tackles with two interceptions.

Jones played in all 14 games in 2014 and had an impressive season, recording 46 tackles with three interceptions and being named to the All-SEC second team. He then had an equally impressive senior season, playing in all 15 games and securing two interceptions and 37 tackles.

During his time at Alabama, Jones also saw time at kick and punt returner, becoming the primary return man in 2015 and amassing 530 return yards and four touchdowns.

Shyheim Carter, 2016-2019, defensive back

Out of Kentwood, Louisiana, Carter played both sides of the ball in high school as he manned the quarterback position and played cornerback as well. He was ranked a four-star recruit as a cornerback.

Carter didn’t see much action in his first season with Alabama, playing in nine games and amassing seven tackles. He then saw more action in his sophomore year, playing in all 14 games, mostly as a reserve and posting seven tackles once again.

2018 would be a breakout year for Carter, as he finally earned a starting spot at corner and recorded 44 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns. Retaining his starting spot his senior season in 2019, Carter was impressive again as he recorded 43 tackles with seven pass breakups and three interceptions.

Germie Bernard, 2024-present, wide receiver

Hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada, Bernard was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and spent his first collegiate year at Michigan State, amassing seven catches for 128 yards.

After the season, Bernard opted to transfer to Washington to play for head coach Kalen DeBoer and put together a decent sophomore season in 2023 with 34 catches for 419 yards. Then, once DeBoer left for Alabama, Bernard decided to follow suit.

His first year in Tuscaloosa has been his best season to date, with the wide receiver recording 50 catches for 794 yards. Bernard was much more impressive as the season went on, recording at least 60 yards in eight of the team’s last nine games.

Entering 2025, Bernard is poised for another impressive season and will look to continue to build on his resume as one of the best players in the program’s history to wear No. 5.