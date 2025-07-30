Culture Pick | ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is another hit for Marvel

Courtesy of IGN Strengths of “Fantastic Four: First Steps” include its directing, casting, and score.

If there is a group of comic-book characters that has been consistently miscast, misused and mistreated, it’s the Fantastic Four. But finally, after years of trying, Marvel’s first family has finally been done justice.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” follows Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm as they attempt to save Earth from the planet-eater Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer.

The first thing this movie gets right is its director, Matt Shakman. Primarily known for his work on the Marvel show “WandaVision,” Shakman brings over his distinct sleek style and creates a 1960s retro-futuristic New York City that is mesmerizing to look at.

The film’s fantastic visuals aren’t just limited to the city, however, as there are also multiple breathtaking sequences that take place in space. Those scenes in particular possess another level of astonishing imagery and an awe-inducing sense of scale that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Another one of the film’s main strengths is its cast. When it was announced who would be portraying the titular quartet in February 2024, fans were divided. However, both individually and collectively, the cast is absolutely perfect.

Pedro Pascal as Reed is phenomenal, and both Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach shine as Johnny and Ben respectively. However, it’s Vanessa Kirby as Sue and her chemistry with Pascal that act as the heart of the film, elevating an already great cast to a whole new level. Her performance also provides a sense of heartfelt emotion that is otherwise absent from the movie.

In addition to the brilliance of the direction and the cast, perhaps the movie’s best aspect is its score, composed beautifully by Michael Giacchino. Having scored films such as “Up” and “The Batman,” Giacchino is one of the most reliable composers working today, and he doesn’t miss a beat here.

The score is masterful, adding a whimsical atmosphere to the film’s campier moments, while also providing a deep and beautiful nuance to some of the story’s more complex characters and scenes. Its triumphant crescendos are as powerful as anything the viewer can see, and the soundtrack overall invokes a visceral flurry of emotions, enhancing the connection between audience and film.

In terms of negatives, the only real problem comes from one of the movie’s strengths. The first 30 minutes are so engrossing and well-done that once they’re over, the film can’t keep up with the momentum it created for itself. It feels like it runs out of steam towards the middle, taking until the third act to reach the high bar set by the first.

As a whole, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is another step in the right direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is starting to feel like its dark days are behind it. The cast is perfect, the filmmaking is impeccable and Giacchino’s score is one of the best of the year. All together, it makes for a fantastic time at the theater and is right up there with some of the MCU’s best.