UA Online expands tuition grant to graduate military students

Carson Posman, Contributing Writer
July 30, 2025
CW File

UA Online will expand tuition support for active-duty military students this fall, opening the Military Tuition Grant to graduate students for the first time.

Starting in fall 2025, the grant expansion will cover up to six credit hours per semester and eighteen per academic year. Tuition for eligible military service members will be covered up to the maximum amount allowed by their service branch, excluding books and other fees.

Amanda Ingram, executive director of online and continuing education for UA’s Office of Teaching Innovation and Digital Education, said that the expansion reflects UA’s gratitude and commitment to those who serve. 

“As the daughter of a career Marine, I’ve witnessed firsthand the profound sacrifices our military service members make for our country,” she said.

Since its launch in fall 2022 for undergraduate students, UA Online has assisted nearly 350 service members, covering more than $200,000 in out-of-pocket costs.

“UA Online is uniquely positioned to assist active-duty military service members in pursuing their degrees,” Ingram said. “With UA Online’s flexible and asynchronous course delivery, military students can complete coursework alongside their busy schedules and deployments.”

