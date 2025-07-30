Army ROTC welcomes 54th professor of military science

Courtesy of Brett Gilbert Lieutenant Colonel Brett M. Gilbert is the 54th professor of military science for the Army ROTC program at the University.

Lieutenant Colonel Brett M. Gilbert began serving July 9 as the 54th professor of military science for the Army ROTC for The University of Alabama.

The Army selected Gilbert for the senior role following his over 16 years of military and joint operational experience to succeed Colonel James Horn in the position.

Gilbert said the Army ROTC program — also known as the Crimson Tide Battalion — was one of his top choices for programs to lead.

“The University of Alabama has an excellent ROTC program, one that I’ve seen while in the force,” Gilbert said, adding that the Army lieutenants he’s seen commissioned from the Crimson Tide Battalion are always of the “highest caliber.”

A former Army ROTC cadet on scholarship himself, Gilbert received a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Louisiana State University before commissioning as a second lieutenant into the Army as a Signal Corps branch detail infantry officer in 2008. He later earned a Master of Military Arts and Sciences degree from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and Army Ranger qualification.

Throughout his time in the Army, Gilbert has seen two combat deployments to Afghanistan and commanded a company in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He also served as a platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division and in other leadership roles. Just before coming to the Capstone, he served as the Presidential Communications Officer at the White House Communications Agency from 2023-2025 under presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

To his new role he brings several awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Master Parachutist Badge and the Bronze Order of Mercury.

As the new head of the Crimson Tide Battalion, Gilbert has several goals for the program, one of which is focusing on retention and increasing the number of cadets who commission to the Army following graduation. As well, he emphasized his mission for the program to build “cohesive teams” through mentorship, academic excellence and leadership development, and create future leaders of the Army and the nation.

“How do you look across your formation and find a high potential leader and be the thing that they needed to take them to the next level?” Gilbert said of the questions guiding his goals. “How do we attribute future success 30 years from now to ‘because I took ROTC as a freshman’?”

Gilbert said he is excited to see the program use the new ROTC training facility and student veterans center on campus, as it will provide further opportunities to develop cadets as leaders. Groundbreaking for the facility — which will be located on Campus Drive East to the east of McFarland Boulevard — is set for December 2025, with a projection completion date of spring 2027, Gilbert said.

“I’m looking forward to the community that is here at the University and really being a part of that community,” Gilbert said.