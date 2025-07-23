City Council advances housing, cultural projects, halts new outdoor dining

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council imposed temporary freezes on new sidewalk cafés and billboards and ordered the demolition of two condemned homes. It also approved millions of dollars for housing, infrastructure and cultural initiatives.

Sidewalk café restrictions

The council voted to halt the issuance of new sidewalk café permits temporarily along University Boulevard, from Wallace Wade Avenue to Nick’s Kids Avenue, through Jan. 2026.

The city defines sidewalk cafés as outdoor seating areas located on public sidewalks by restaurants or bars, where patrons can eat or drink.

The freeze aims to address “increasing issues with overcrowding and congestion,” and to preserve public safety and emergency access, citing repeated “instances of the Tuscaloosa Police Department being forced to shut down portions of University Boulevard to vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” during busy nights.

Sidewalk cafés outside the restricted area are still allowed, provided they maintain at least eight feet of unobstructed pedestrian space.

Billboard permit freeze

New billboards will be banned along McWright’s Ferry Road through Jan. 2026 as the city works to extend its scenic byway designation to the area.

Billboards are already prohibited along the existing scenic byway or anywhere visible from it — a restriction the city says helps “preserve the scenic character of those corridors.”

Housing and HUD programs

The council adopted the city’s five-year consolidated plan for community development, along with the 2025 action plan detailing how Tuscaloosa will spend federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, pending a public comment period that ends Aug. 6.

The city also approved a minor adjustment to its HUD-funded HOME-ARP budget, increasing it by $1,956 to a total of $1,721,331.

Infrastructure and cultural projects

The council approved contracts totaling over $500,000 to support infrastructure and cultural enhancements.

This includes $244,760 for professional engineering and related services on the Julia Tutwiler Drive and Campus Drive improvements project, $215,000 for a 12-month grant writing consulting contract with Gray Matter Consulting, and $55,000 to the Kentuck Museum Association to renovate the historic, Art Deco-style Queen City Pool House in Queen City Park.

Alcohol license approved

The council approved a Class 1 lounge retail liquor license for Egan’s Irish Pub at 1229 University Blvd, allowing the business to serve beer, wine, and spirits for on-site consumption during its posted hours.

The pub’s proposed hours of operation are:

Sunday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

With no objections from police or the public, the license was approved unanimously.

Zoning changes

A public hearing was scheduled for August 19 to consider changes to townhouse zoning regulations.

Lemonade Day at Government Plaza

Councilor Kip Tyner invited the public to support the Boys and Girls Club’s Lemonade Day on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Government Plaza.

“The young men have devised their own business plan, their own recipes for their 19 different flavors of lemonade,” he said. “It’s a great thing that they’re doing with the young boys, especially to come up with a game plan and kind of be an entrepreneur for those two hours.”