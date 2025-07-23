6 weeks until football season: Best Alabama players to wear No. 6

Courtesy of UA Athletics Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith wore the number 6 from 2017- 2020.

There are now just six more weeks until Alabama football retakes the gridiron against Florida State on Aug. 30, meaning it is time to look at the best Crimson Tide players to wear the No. 6.

Donning the number this season are wide receiver Aeryn Hampton and defensive back Kameron Howard. Here are the best Alabama players to wear the No. 6.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, 2011-2013, safety

Clinton-Dix was a heralded recruit coming out of high school in Orlando, Florida, as he was an All-American defensive back and a five-star recruit, rated the No. 1 safety in the country before signing with Alabama.

Clinton-Dix saw action in 12 games in his freshman season, recording 11 tackles and two pass breakups. He then enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, playing in all 14 games and starting in 10 of them as he tied the SEC high with five interceptions and broke up nine passes on the season.

His final season in 2013 proved to be his best, as he was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC. Clinton-Dix played in 11 games, starting in nine, and logged four pass breakups with two interceptions and 51 tackles.

Blake Sims, 2010-2014, quarterback

Coming out of high school in Gainesville, Georgia, Sims played quarterback throughout his prep career but was viewed as more of a running back recruit headed into college, earning a four-star rating.

From the 2010-2013 seasons, Sims spent time mostly as a running back but saw more time as a quarterback as his career progressed, backing up A.J. McCarron in 2013. He threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns that season.

The former running back finally had the opportunity to start at quarterback in 2014, winning the job over Jake Coker. Sims delivered an exceptional season, passing for 3,487 yards and throwing 28 touchdowns while adding seven more on the ground.

Sims’ 3,487 yards through the air in 2014 were the most in school history at the time, passing McCarron’s record, and he led the SEC in passing touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith, 2017-2020, wide receiver

Also dubbed “Slim Reaper,” the receiver was a five-star prospect coming out of Amite City, Louisiana.

Smith saw scarce action in his freshman 2017 season, but he showed up big when it mattered, scoring game-winning touchdowns against both Mississippi State and Georgia. He had eight catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

He began to see an increased workload in 2018, as he recorded 42 receptions for 693 yards and six touchdowns. Smith would then deliver an even more impressive 2019, leading the Crimson Tide with 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 receptions. He put up 274 yards and five touchdowns against Ole Miss alone.

Smith’s 2020 season would end up being one of the best by a receiver ever, winning a Heisman Trophy. He recorded 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, and he had three different games in which he surpassed 200 receiving yards.

Along with his remarkable season, Smith also broke several records in the process, including the all-time SEC receiving touchdowns record with 46. He delivered many iconic moments at Alabama, but arguably his most unforgettable is the “2nd and 26” play, in which he caught a touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to win the 2018 national championship against Georgia.