Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Ryan Williams signs NIL deal with Nike

Samuel Prestipino, Sports Editor
July 18, 2025
CW File
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams warms up for a showdown versus Georgia on Sep. 28 at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama sophomore wide-receiver Ryan Williams was announced as one of Nike’s name, image and likeness athletes Friday.

”Since I can remember, Nike has always been the best fit on and off the field,” Williams said. ”Family has always been a huge part of who I am. When I had the opportunity to join the Nike family, I knew I had to just do it.”

He is the second college football player to ever sign an NIL deal with Nike. The first was former Colorado star, now Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. 

Williams made an immediate impact as a freshman at Alabama, recording 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His standout campaign earned him freshman All-American and coaches All-SEC honors in 2024. 

Additionally, he was named one of two cover athletes for the EA Sports College Football 26 video game. “Ryan’s NIL partnership announcement reflects Nike’s five-decade history as the brand of athletes and its continued commitment to inspiring and uplifting the next generation through partnerships, innovation and storytelling that move the world forward through the power of sport,” an official press release from Nike stated.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama wide receivers Ryan Williams (#2) and Germie Bernard (#5) during the game against LSU on Nov. 9, 2024.
Football ready to turn new leaf after disappointing start to DeBoer era
Alabama quarterbacks Ty Simpson(#15), Austin Mack(#10), Keelon Russell(#12) practicing at A-Day on April 12, 2025.
DeBoer gives update on quarterback battle
Lane Kiffin had the role of Alabama's offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016.
From Kiffin to Grubb: A look at the last decade of Alabama Offensive Architects
Alabama freshman infielder Sean Griggs enters the transfer portal.
Alabama baseball rebounds after transfer portal losses
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker wore the number seven from 1990 to 1994.
7 weeks until football season: Best Alabama players to wear No. 7
Former Alabama women's basketball player Aaliyah Nye plays in the game against LSU on February 27, 2025.
Built by Bama: Checking in on Alabama’s pair of rookies competing in the WNBA