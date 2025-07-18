Ryan Williams signs NIL deal with Nike

Alabama sophomore wide-receiver Ryan Williams was announced as one of Nike’s name, image and likeness athletes Friday.
”Since I can remember, Nike has always been the best fit on and off the field,” Williams said. ”Family has always been a huge part of who I am. When I had the opportunity to join the Nike family, I knew I had to just do it.”
He is the second college football player to ever sign an NIL deal with Nike. The first was former Colorado star, now Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Williams made an immediate impact as a freshman at Alabama, recording 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His standout campaign earned him freshman All-American and coaches All-SEC honors in 2024.
Additionally, he was named one of two cover athletes for the EA Sports College Football 26 video game. “Ryan’s NIL partnership announcement reflects Nike’s five-decade history as the brand of athletes and its continued commitment to inspiring and uplifting the next generation through partnerships, innovation and storytelling that move the world forward through the power of sport,” an official press release from Nike stated.