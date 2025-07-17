Football ready to turn new leaf after disappointing start to DeBoer era

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receivers Ryan Williams (#2) and Germie Bernard (#5) during the game against LSU on Nov. 9, 2024.

After the program had its worst season record since 2007 and worst SEC record since 2010 in year one of head coach Kalen DeBoer’s tenure, Alabama football is aiming to return to dominance in year two of the DeBoer era.

Alabama missed the first edition of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and finished 9-4 (5-3, SEC), going 5-4 down the stretch after defeating Georgia in a 41-34 thriller at home. After a full offseason, the team is ready to move forward and get back to playing the dominant football it has historically been known for.

“Sometimes there’s ups and downs that you have to go through, unfortunately, that we had to experience,” DeBoer said at SEC Media Days. “But in the end, we’re going to take advantage of the failures we’ve had and be better because of it.”

The Crimson Tide followed up on a winter transfer portal window that saw 24 players leave the program with a transfer-free spring window. The team also has continued to recruit at a high level, currently possessing commitments from four 5-star recruits, according to the On3/Rivals Industry rankings, indicating that the program is still a highly attractive one.

“It’s just hard for him to try to imply his way of doing things or his standard to

us so early on year one,” linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “But now Year Two, I mean, we’re all for DeBoer, and we’re all into what he has to say or what he wants to do for the program. I think he definitely feels that and the players feel that as well. We’re excited and we’re ready.”

Alabama went undefeated at home last season but struggled on the road, especially against unranked opponents, going 1-3 on the road and 0-2 on the road against unranked foes. DeBoer has struggled against unranked opponents in his career, losing 10 of his 13 career losses to unranked foes.

Deboer said that learning from mistakes will help the team return to the Alabama standard.

“A lot of those losses happened in year one at different places. So you want Year Two to be moments of growth, where you can polish and clean things up,” he said. Areas where you installed offense, defense, special teams schemes that are just now your foundation.”

Ahead of his second year in his tenure, DeBoer hopes that the culture he and staff have been instilling is able to win Alabama the kinds of close games it lost last season.

“A lot of it comes down to those big moments, building a culture where you keep fighting till the very end,” DeBoer said. “There’s going to be a lot of close games. A lot of those wins you’re talking about came down to the very end, moments where it looked bleak at times. You fight, execute, find a way to win. That’s what we’ve got to do here going into Year Two at Alabama, as well.”

Alabama will begin fall camp at the end of this month and open its 2025 season away at Florida State on Aug 30.