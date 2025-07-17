DeBoer gives update on quarterback battle

CW / Riley Brown Alabama quarterbacks Ty Simpson(#15), Austin Mack(#10), Keelon Russell(#12) practicing at A-Day on April 12, 2025.

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke at SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning and gave an update on his team’s ongoing quarterback competition.

DeBoer reiterated that redshirt junior Ty Simpson would be under center if the season began today. The competition has likely been Simpson’s to lose for most of the offseason, but DeBoer still has confidence in redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell.

The head coach said that Simpson, Mack and Russell all have the potential to do big things in his offense.

Experience remains an issue for DeBoer and staff, with Simpson, the longest-tenured member of the quarterback room, having not yet started a game for the Crimson Tide. DeBoer said that situational moments in practice could help prepare his quarterbacks for the real thing.

“They got the tools,” DeBoer said. “Now you’re just trying to put them in those moments as much as possible where the lack of experience, maybe from a game situational standpoint, is able to come out in practice, help them feel prepared.”

Despite the inexperience, DeBoer believes that his quarterbacks have been in high-pressure situations, arguing that they experience them each practice.

“These guys are going through pressure every throw,” DeBoer said. “Whether it was a competition or not, we would analyze it, break it down, chart it. Every throw and drive that these guys are a part of, it’s critical to them winning the job. I think sometimes going through a competition prepares you for the pressures that are going to come within a season.”

Being the elder statesman in the competition also gives Simpson an upper hand, having been able to establish relationships with coaches and teammates. Simpson recently took teammates on a hunting trip, helping build camaraderie.

DeBoer praised Simpson’s leadership and relationships with teammates.

“He’s seen the ups and downs,” DeBoer said. “He’s got great relationships with the team. He’s a leader that way. He’s really owned things on another level.”

Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor also praised the three quarterbacks, giving Russell props for being able to compete for the starting job as a true freshman.

“And I’m just proud of Keelon for coming in as a freshman,” Proctor said. “It’s hard, especially being an SEC quarterback, but they’re all three doing their job. I’m proud of all of them.”

Alabama will begin fall camp at the end of this month before it begins the 2025 season with a trip to Florida State on Aug. 30.