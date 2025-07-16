Labubu is the plush pendant taking the world by storm

Courtesy of Medium The new doll, Labubu, has gained popularity beyond its target audience by grabbing the attention of adults.

There’s a new hit toy — but not among children.

Labubu, a seven inch tall plush pendant with a razor-sharp smile and fluffy ears has captured the hearts of zoomers everywhere. The plush was debuted in artist Kasing Lung’s series “The Monsters” in 2015 and introduced as a member of a tribe of female elves. She has since become quite the hot commodity, worn on bags across the globe and infamous for selling out in seconds.

PopMart’s “The Monsters,” a line of collectibles, hit shelves in 2019. It was an instant success among collectors before rocketing to more widespread fame after being spotted on BLACKPINK singer Lisa’s bag in 2024. PopMart reported that sales for Labubu in June 2025 increased by 5,000% when compared to June 2024.

The collectibles have caused a frenzy; while retail price for one plush is $30, some authentic Labubus are going for upwards of $100 on eBay. Even counterfeits of the popular plush dolls, known colloquially as ‘lafufus’, can fetch an eyewatering cost.

Consumer sciences professor Courtney McGahey says that the coveted collectibles are reminiscent of the Beanie Babies frenzy with a 21st century twist.

“Owning one of these items isn’t just about having a cute collectible; it’s about participating in a shared cultural moment,” McGahey said. “These objects carry emotional weight — they represent comfort, nostalgia, playfulness — but they also function as status symbols within tightly-knit online communities.”

However, consumers are showing concern over the environmental impact of the plushes. A TikTok video of a man laying on the floor surrounded by various objects went viral as he mimicked the character’s trademark toothy grin. The caption read, “Yall’s labubus at the bottom of a landfill in 2026” with the video garnering over 1.8 million likes and 85,000 shares. Youtube videos discussing Labubus and overconsumption have reached hundreds of thousands of views. Experts aren’t so certain of the impact.

“Unless a person is buying a lot of these dolls, the impact of their driving or flying habits is almost surely a lot more meaningful,” said Matthew Therrell, chair of the geography department in the Barefield College of Arts and Sciences.

Labubus have also been featured in several viral memes spoofing aspects of fad culture, such as the “Labubu Matcha Dubai Chocolate” memes. McGahey says she eagerly awaits these memes’ impact.

“It is super interesting how Labubu could either blow up and become a mainstream pop culture hit,” McGahey said, “or it might just stay a cool favorite within its own community.”

While the impacts of consumerism surrounding the Labubu pendants are yet to be seen, McGahey argues, they still serve as an indicator of where society is in regards to fads, fandoms and trends.

“[Labubu is] a soft, curated extension of identity, signaling who we are, or who we’re trying to become,” McGahey said.