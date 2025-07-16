Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Tuscaloosa to participate in Alabama’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

Cameron Cortez, Staff Writer
July 16, 2025
City of Tuscaloosa

The City of Tuscaloosa will participate in the Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday from Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20.

During the three-day event, both the state and the city will waive sales taxes on qualifying school-related items. Shoppers can save 10% on purchases of clothing, school supplies, books and electronics, including laptops, tablets, and printers.

The tax-free period begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 18 and lasts until midnight on July 20.

Key items that qualify for the tax exemption, along with items that don’t are as follows:

Clothing

Clothing items priced at $100 or less per item qualifies for the tax exemption. This includes belts, coats, gloves, school uniforms and shoes.

Items such as jewelry, handbags, sunglasses, watches and protective gear such as helmets and sports gloves are not eligible.

Computers and School Computer Supplies

Computers priced at $750 or less qualify, including laptops, desktops, and packages that include monitors and keyboards. Printers, printer ink, and storage media like CDs and USB drives also qualify.

Furniture and video games not intended for educational use do not qualify.

Books

Printed books with an ISBN number and priced at $30 or less are eligible for the tax exemption. 

Magazines, newspapers, and loose or unbound papers are not eligible.

School Supplies and Instructional Materials

School supplies priced at $50 or less qualify, including binders, calculators, notebooks, pencils, pens, rulers, glue, paintbrushes and sketch pads. 

Instructional materials, such as reference maps, globes, and required textbooks priced between $30 to $50, also qualify.

For a complete list of eligible and ineligible items, visit the Alabama Department of Revenue website.

