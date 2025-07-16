UA VP for Community Affairs announces retirement after 40 years at the University

Courtesy of UA News Center VP for Community Affairs Samory Pruitt

Samory Pruitt, UA vice president for the Division of Community Affairs, announced he will retire after this school year Tuesday. He will have served at the University for 40 years upon retirement on June 1, 2026.

“I am thankful and grateful for the opportunities I have had to work with such amazing colleagues in the Division of Community Affairs,” Pruitt said. “They are the best people and are the best at what they do. I am very proud of what we have accomplished together. We are all excited and believe that this upcoming year will be one of our best.”

Pruitt earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics, master’s degree in public administration and doctorate in higher education administration all from the University. He began working for the University in 1986 in roles including the divisions of Financial Affairs, University Advancement and the President’s Office before being named VP for community affairs in 2004.

During his time as VP of community affairs, Pruitt oversaw the creation of the Crossroads Civic Engagement Center in 2006, as well as the Center for Community-Based Partnerships along with the Council on Community-Based Partnerships in 2007.

Pruitt also oversaw the creation of the Global Café and Language Partners program, offering University students opportunities to pursue study abroad through the Fulbright program. As a result, the University became a Top Student Fulbright Producing Institution for the first time in 2016. In the same year, he also established the Community Affairs Board of Advisors and oversaw the creation of the Winning Grants and Sustaining Communities Program.

“Over his decades of service, Dr. Pruitt has left a truly lasting mark on the University and the broader community through his tireless dedication to public service and community engagement,” University President Stuart Bell said. “His contributions have positively influenced countless lives.”

Pruitt is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the board of directors for The First Tee of Tuscaloosa, the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce and the Stillman College Board of Trustees. He is also a 1995 graduate of Leadership Tuscaloosa and a 2025 graduate of Leadership Alabama.

“It is time to wind down this chapter of my life, and while I look forward to this next chapter with family and friends, my service to others and the community will continue,” Pruitt said. “It has been an honor to serve alongside so many individuals in helping weave the University’s mission into the fabric of our community.”

Editors Note: The headline of the article has been changed to fix an error.