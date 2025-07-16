UAPD chief steps down after 10 years

John Hooks, chief of the University of Alabama Police Department, will resign from the role at the end of July. He has served as UAPD Chief since 2015.
Hooks previously served as a deputy sheriff at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office before joining UAPD as a lieutenant.
“The University is grateful for Chief Hooks’ dedicated service through the past 10 years,” said Alex House, associate director of communications for the University in an email. “He helped build a strong team that will continue to ensure the safety and security of our entire campus community remains a top priority. We wish him the best.”
During Hooks’ time as chief, UAPD increased starting salaries for officers with and without prior experience, starting at $65,200 and $71,240 respectively as of 2023. The department now employs over 100 sworn officers.
UAPD did not immediately respond to comment.