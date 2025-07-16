Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




UAPD chief steps down after 10 years

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
July 16, 2025
CW / Ethan Met
The joint UAPD and Tuscaloosa Police precinct on the Strip.

John Hooks, chief of the University of Alabama Police Department, will resign from the role at the end of July. He has served as UAPD Chief since 2015.

Hooks previously served as a deputy sheriff at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office before joining UAPD as a lieutenant.

“The University is grateful for Chief Hooks’ dedicated service through the past 10 years,” said Alex House, associate director of communications for the University in an email. “He helped build a strong team that will continue to ensure the safety and security of our entire campus community remains a top priority. We wish him the best.”

During Hooks’ time as chief, UAPD increased starting salaries for officers with and without prior experience, starting at $65,200 and $71,240 respectively as of 2023. The department now employs over 100 sworn officers.

UAPD did not immediately respond to comment. 

